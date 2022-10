LIVE Score IND-W vs PAK-W Women Asia Cup 2022: Nida Dar Brutal Assault Bring Pakistan Back In The Game

Live India Women vs Pakistan Women Latest Match Updates:

10 overs have been completed and India women are bossing the game. Sidra Ameen and Mubeena Ali gave Pakistan women a good start before Pooja Vastrakar removed Sidra. Deepti Sharma then dismissed Mubeena Ali and Omaima Sohail in the last over of the powerplay to put India on top. Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof are at the crease for Pakistan.

Sidra Ameen and Mubeena Ali have got Pakistan off to a good start. Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma bowled well as well but it was Pooja Vastrakar who got the first wicket as she dismissed Sidra Ameen, Pakistan women’s highest run scorer in the Women’s Asia Cup so far.

Indian women’s cricket team has been in fine form going into the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022. They have comfortably won all of their matches in the tournament so far and will look to continue their form against Pakistan at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

India started the tournament on a high with a win against Sri Lanka. They then defeated Malaysia by 30 runs due to the DLS method and registered a comfortable victory against UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur has been in fine form and will hope that the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also continue their sublime run of form.

Shafali Verma also seems to be getting back in good touch which is a good sign for the Indian cricket team. In the bowling department, Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have done really well in the tournament.

On the other hand, Pakistan have to get back in the right frame of mind after an upset against Thailand. They have to do well against India to keep their hopes alive in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. All eyes will be on some senior players including Bismah Maroof.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Pakistan Women Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hasan. Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.