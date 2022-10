LIVE Score IND-W vs TL-W, Women Asia Cup 2022: India Look For Comfortable Win vs Thailand

The Indian women’s cricket team will look to test their bench strength against the Thailand women’s cricket team after booking their place in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur will look to give a chance to the young players of the team, who haven’t played in the tournament yet. Players like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues could also play in the match to continue their rhythm and good form going into the tournament’s knockout stages.

India defeated Bangladesh Women by 59 runs in the last match in Sylhet on Saturday after facing a close defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan.

On the other hand, Thailand will look to do another upset in the Asia Cup. They have already defeated Pakistan in the tournament and India have to be wary of them.

India Women vs Thailand Women Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Reserve players: Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Thailand Women Squad: Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Suwanan Khiaoto, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana.