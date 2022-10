Live IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Score: India Lose Shafali, Jemimah In Chase vs Sri Lanka

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score And Latest Match Updates: The Indian bowlers started the match on a bright note. They took early wickets and in the end, Sri Lanka could only manage to score 65 runs in 20 Overs.

The wickets included two runouts as well which proves the Indian fielders have been on top of their game as well apart from the bowlers. Fast bowler Renuka Singh was on top of her game she took three wickets for just five runs. The rest of the Indian bowlers also did fantastic bowling to pick up wickets.

India women will be eyeing their seventh women’s Asia Cup title when they take on Sri Lanka women in the summit clash. India are a far superior team with players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma among others.

They also beat Sri Lanka women in the league stage of the women’s Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look up to Chamari Atapattu and Harshitha Madavi in the final. The two players are the spine of Sri Lanka’s batting. With the ball, Oshadi Ranasinghe and I Ranaweera will have to pull off some extraordinary performances of Sri Lanka women have to win against this Indian team.

India-W vs Sri Lanka-W Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kiran Navgire

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana