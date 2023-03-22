LIVE SCORE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Chepauk: Bruised India Look For Strong Comeback

Live IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led India will look for a strong comeback after a brutal 10-wicket defeat in the second game.

Having blown away in the second ODI, Rohit Sharma-led India will be eying a strong comeback in the final ODI. India have not lost a series at home in the last four years and they will be keen to continue the streak. However, Steve Smith-led Australia look like a real force.

Mitchell Starc has been spitting venom with the new ball, while Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have been aggressive at the top. The visitors though need runs from skipper Smith and Marnus Laubchagne.

Meanwhile, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav have not been able to make an impact. All these players are big names in international cricket and have performed well against quality bowlers. A little application and they will be good to do. With the ball, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant.

Probable XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj