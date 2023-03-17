Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Updated: March 17, 2023 1:15 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

NEW UPDATES

13:15 PM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mitchell MarshÂ is up for a quick chat.

13:13 PM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia's skipper, Steven SmithÂ says that they weren't really sure about what they would have done so it is a good toss to lose. Adds that they will try and get used to the conditions as much as possible and try a few different combinations keeping the World Cup in mind. Mentions that they played some really good cricket in the backend of the Test series and hopes that they continue the form. Informs that Alex Carey is sick and Josh Inglis replaces him and Mitchell Marsh comes into the team.

13:12 PM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Hardik Pandya, the captain of IndiaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good and the dew might be a factor later. Tells that they have been batting well in the first innings and want to test themselvesÂ to chase down the total. Mentions that he had got some time off to prepare and work on his skills. Says that this series is important for them to prepare for the World Cup. Informs that they have gone with four pacers including himself and Kuldeep YadavÂ and Ravindra JadejaÂ are their two spinners for this game.

13:11 PM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

13:11 PM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami.

Also Read

More News ›
Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer Wants 24-year-Old Batter To Replace Rohit Sharma As Opener In 1st IND-AUS ODI
Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE 6 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
It’s Been 20 Years, Please Break It: Shoaib Akhtar Backs Umran Malik To Break His 161 Kmph Bowling Record
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs SL 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and U...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve Smith At The Toss For 1st ODI?

EXPLAINED! Why Hardik Pandya Gifted Plotted Plant To Steve S...

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Key Players, Probable XIs For 1st ODI At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, K...

Harbhajan Singh Can't Stop Laughing As Babar Azam Picks BBL Over IPL As Best Cricket League | WATCH

Harbhajan Singh Can't Stop Laughing As Babar Azam Picks BBL ...

Advertisement