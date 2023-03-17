LIVE NOW
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
13:15 PM
Mitchell MarshÂ is up for a quick chat.
13:13 PM
Australia's skipper, Steven SmithÂ says that they weren't really sure about what they would have done so it is a good toss to lose. Adds that they will try and get used to the conditions as much as possible and try a few different combinations keeping the World Cup in mind. Mentions that they played some really good cricket in the backend of the Test series and hopes that they continue the form. Informs that Alex Carey is sick and Josh Inglis replaces him and Mitchell Marsh comes into the team.
13:12 PM
Hardik Pandya, the captain of IndiaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good and the dew might be a factor later. Tells that they have been batting well in the first innings and want to test themselvesÂ to chase down the total. Mentions that he had got some time off to prepare and work on his skills. Says that this series is important for them to prepare for the World Cup. Informs that they have gone with four pacers including himself and Kuldeep YadavÂ and Ravindra JadejaÂ are their two spinners for this game.
13:11 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
13:11 PM
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammad Shami.
