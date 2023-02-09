live-score-India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 1st Test match Live cricket score at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

LIVE NOW
11:34 AM
SESSION SUMMARY - 76 runs, 32 overs, and 2 wickets. What an intriguing battle we have witnessed in this session! Both teams will go into the break feeling good about the effort they have put out in the middle. IndiaÂ got off to a great start with the ball with Mohammed SirajÂ striking on his very first delivery. Mohammad ShamiÂ dismissed the other opener the very next over and the hosts were off to the perfect start. They have faced some resistance since then but the bowlers have been pretty disciplined. The spinners have done the bulk of the bowling and are getting some decent turn off the pitch as they will be looking to get an early breakthrough after the break.
11:32 AM
31.6 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tosses this one full and angles it into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets his front foot forward and defends this towards mid on. That will be LUNCH on DAY 1!Â
11:31 AM
31.5 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, 1 run, Strays onto the pads this time on a shorter length. Steven SmithÂ tucks this towards square leg for a single.Â
11:31 AM
31.4 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Gets this one to skid into the stumps on a fuller length. Steven SmithÂ gets his bat low and keeps the ball out.Â
11:31 AM
31.3 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Flights this one full and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ strokes this straight to cover-point.Â
11:30 AM
31.2 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Floats this one full and into the off stump. Steven SmithÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.
11:30 AM
31.1 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Axar PatelÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ misses out as he mistimes his cut towards cover-point.Â
11:29 AM
30.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled on an off stump line. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends this to the left of the bowler.Â
11:28 AM
30.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tosses this one full as well and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ strokes this to the fielder at cover-point.Â
11:28 AM
30.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Flights this one full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes this towards short cover.Â
11:28 AM
30.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this short and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to punch this into the off side but gets an inside edge towards square leg.Â
11:27 AM
30.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Angles this into the pads on a fuller length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards mid-wicket.Â
11:27 AM
30.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ fires this one full and into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ knocks this back towards the bowler.Â
11:26 AM
29.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Fullish delivery at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ works this one to mid on and retains the strike with a single.
11:25 AM
FOUR
29.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Smart batting! Flighted outside off by Ravichandran Ashwin, Marnus LabuschagneÂ picks the length early and paddles this one wide of short fine leg. Mohammed SirajÂ does perform the chase but the ball had enough legs on it to reach the fence.
11:25 AM
29.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full and at the pads, Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this one out from the front foot on the leg side.
11:24 AM
29.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, 1 run, Full and on middle and leg, Steven SmithÂ drives this one towards mid on and takes a quick single.
11:24 AM
29.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, No run.
11:23 AM
29.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 3 runs, Ashwin tosses this one full and at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shimmies down the track and clears this front leg at the last moment to go inside out. Drives it through covers and batters run three there.
11:22 AM
28.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Darted in short and on leg, Steven SmithÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets hit on the pads.
11:22 AM
28.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Full and at the stumps, Steven SmithÂ drives it firmly to the right of the bowler. Ravindra JadejaÂ reacts quickly and makes a good stop.
11:22 AM
28.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Fuller around off by Ravindra Jadeja, Steven SmithÂ clips it firmly towards mid-wicket but fails to get it past Cheteshwar Pujara.
11:21 AM
28.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Fuller in length on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ takes a stride forward and knocks it to mid on for a single.
11:21 AM
28.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays on the back foot and defneds it back to the bowler.
11:20 AM
28.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Beautiful timing! Ravindra JadejaÂ floats this one full and on middle and leg, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leans forward and plays it against the turn. Drives this along the ground and gets it right between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.
11:19 AM
27.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, A bit short in length outside off, Steven SmithÂ uses his feet and defends this one down the wicket.
11:18 AM
27.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Tossed up, full around off, Steven SmithÂ clips it firmly towards Rohit SharmaÂ at short mid-wicket.
11:18 AM
27.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Fuller in length outside off, Steven SmithÂ gets forward and blocks this one out on the off side.
11:18 AM
27.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Short and quicker outside off, Steven SmithÂ advances down the track but can only block this one out towards extra cover.
11:17 AM
27.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Floats this one full outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ presses forward and pushes it to mid on for a single.
11:16 AM
27.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, 1 run, Serves this one full and around off, Steven SmithÂ steps out and drives it firmly to mid on. They cross for a single.
11:16 AM
26.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one full and on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ presses forward and defends it down the wicket.
11:15 AM
26.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Floats this one full and just outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a stride forward and blocks this into the off side.Â
11:14 AM
26.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and quicker on middle and leg, Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes back and blocks this one out.
11:14 AM
26.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fuller on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and strokes it to short cover.
11:13 AM
26.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Beauty! Short and turning away outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes back to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge by the sharp away turn.
11:13 AM
26.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full and at the stumps by Ravindra Jadeja, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays inside the line and tries to sweep the delivery. But gets a bottom edge back onto his pads.
11:12 AM
25.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Full and quicker outside off, Steven SmithÂ defends this one from the front foot towards cover.
11:11 AM
25.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Short and turning into the batter, Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes back in his crease and flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
11:11 AM
25.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tossed up, fuller outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to work it on the leg side but close the bat face early. Miscues it towards cover for a dot.
11:11 AM
25.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full and on middle and leg, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a stride forward and pushes it to short mid-wicket.
11:10 AM
25.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, 1 run, Flighted, fuller at the stumps, Steven SmithÂ gets forward and clips it to the left of deep square leg for a single.
11:10 AM
25.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Ashwin bowls this one short and turning in on middle, Steven SmithÂ allows the ball to turn and defends it back to the bowler.
11:09 AM
24.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled full and into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ shimmies down the wicket and clips this towards mid-wicket/ The fielder makes a good stop diving to his left.Â
11:09 AM
24.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Slightly shorter this time and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes on the back foot and keeps this one out.Â
11:08 AM
24.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tosses this full as well and closer to the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a stride forward and blocks this to short cover.Â
11:08 AM
24.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ strokes this firmly but straight to the cover fielder.Â
11:08 AM
24.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a fuller length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and smothers the ball into the leg side.Â
11:07 AM
24.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards point.Â
11:06 AM
23.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, This is outside the off pole on a shorter length. Steven SmithÂ walks across the stumps and clips this to square leg.Â
11:06 AM
23.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Continues to bowl short and on a leg stump line. Steven SmithÂ blocks this towards mid on.Â
11:05 AM
23.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Bowls this short and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ guides this to backward point for a single.Â
11:05 AM
23.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, 1 run, Tossed up, full and at the stumps, Steven SmithÂ advances down the track and clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11:05 AM
23.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, no run, Floats this one full and at the stumps. Steven SmithÂ defends this back to the bowler.Â
11:04 AM
23.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Ravichandran AshwinÂ bowls this short and on the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this towards deep square leg for a single.Â
11:03 AM
22.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Goes full once again and in line with the stumps. Steven SmithÂ defends this back towards the bowler.Â
11:03 AM
22.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Floats this one full and outside the off pole Steven SmithÂ defends this towards short cover.Â
11:03 AM
FOUR
22.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR, FOUR! That's a cracking shot! Ravindra JadejaÂ bowls this slightly short and outside off. Steven SmithÂ rocks back and punches this to deep cover for four runs.Â
11:02 AM
22.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Goes full once again and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ defends this into the off side.Â
11:02 AM
22.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, How close was that! Ravindra JadejaÂ bowls a loopy delivery full and on an off stump line. The ball spins away from the bat and misses the off pole by a fraction.Â
11:01 AM
22.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ flights this full and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ dabs this towards cover.Â
11:01 AM
21.6 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Some turn and bounce this time! Bowls this on a shorter length and on a leg stump line. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the body.Â
11:00 AM
21.5 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Floats this one full and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this back to the left of the bowler.Â
11:00 AM
21.4 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Goes full and on the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ taps this to the right of the short mid-wicket fielder.Â
11:00 AM
21.3 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, goes slightly fuller this time and straight. Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
10:59 AM
21.2 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Slightly short once again and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ tuck this towards short leg.Â
10:59 AM
21.1 Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, 2 runs, Ravichandran AshwinÂ starts from around the wicket and bowls this short just outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man for a couple of runs.Â
10:58 AM
A huge roar from the crowd as Ravichandran AshwinÂ is brought into the attack.
10:57 AM
20.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Massive turn there! Gets this to spin away from the bat on a fuller length. Steven SmithÂ pushes at this outside off and gets beaten all ends up. Another maiden over for Ravindra Jadeja.Â
10:56 AM
20.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Gets this one to come back into stumps from a fuller length. Steven SmithÂ pushes this towards point.Â
10:56 AM
20.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Goes full once again and outside off. Steven SmithÂ dabs this towards the short cover fielder.Â
10:56 AM
20.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Flights this one full and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ shimmies down and blocks this towards short cover.Â
10:56 AM
20.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Goes full and into the pads. Steven SmithÂ tucks this into the leg side.Â
10:55 AM
20.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ bowls this short and outside off Steven SmithÂ goes on the back foot and dabs this towards cover.Â
10:55 AM
19.6 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, A tad bit shorter and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ knocks this towards extra cover.
10:54 AM
19.5 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Floats this one full and into the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this into the leg side.Â
10:54 AM
FOUR
19.4 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Axar PatelÂ strays on the pads and bowls it a bit short, Marnus LabuschagneÂ rocks back on the back foot and flicks this one through square leg. Gets it wide of the man there and collects a boundary.Â
10:53 AM
19.3 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and quicker at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays back in the crease and defends it towards backward point.
10:53 AM
19.2 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fuller outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and pushes this one to cover.
10:53 AM
19.1 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and drifitng in on leg, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays on the back foot and pushes it to mid-wicket.
10:52 AM
18.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Another fuller deliivery around off, Steven SmithÂ presses forward and defends it on the off side.
10:51 AM
18.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Full and angling in on middle and leg by Ravindra Jadeja, Steven SmithÂ blocks this one out from the front foot.
10:51 AM
18.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Short and on middle, Steven SmithÂ goes back and defends it on the off side.
10:51 AM
18.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Fuller and at the stumps, Steven SmithÂ leans forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
10:50 AM
18.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Another full delivery on middle, Steven SmithÂ gets behind the line and defends it down the wicket.
10:50 AM
18.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Starts with a flighted delivery, full on off, Steven SmithÂ gets on the front foot and defends it to short cover.
10:50 AM
17.6 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tossed up, fuller around off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and pushes it to backward point.
10:49 AM
17.5 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled into the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to block and gets an inside edge towards short leg.Â
10:49 AM
FOUR
17.4 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot from Marnus Labuschagne as he plays this really late! Axar PatelÂ bowls this one slightly short and angles it into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes deep in the crease and cuts this towards deep backward square leg for four runs.Â
10:48 AM
17.3 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fired in short and quicker at the batter, Marnus LabuschagneÂ goes on the back foot and just about manages to keep the ball out.
10:48 AM
17.2 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and angling in on middle and leg, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to defend this one but gets hit high on the pads.
10:47 AM
17.1 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, A polite enquiry but turned down! Axar PatelÂ fires this one full and quicker on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward to defend but gets an inside edge.
10:46 AM
FOUR
16.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR, FOUR! Ravindra JadejaÂ tosses this one full and on middle, Steven SmithÂ shimmies down the track and gets to the pitch of the delivery. Lofts it over mid-wicket and collects a boundary. Good proactive batting by Steven Smith.
10:46 AM
16.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, no run, Full and drifting in on leg, Steven SmithÂ gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler.
10:45 AM
16.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Floats this one full and at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ uses his feet and drives it wide of mid on for a single.
10:45 AM
16.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one short an outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ rocks back in the crease and blocks this into the off side.Â
10:44 AM
16.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Flights this one full and into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and blocks this out.Â
10:44 AM
16.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ tosses this one full and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ knocks this towards mid off.Â
10:43 AM
15.6 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Flighted full and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ blocks this towards short cover.Â
10:43 AM
15.5 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, byes, 2 runs, This has shot up from the surface! Axar PatelÂ flights this one full and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ looks to get forward but is surprised by the extra bounce. Beats the outside edge as well and lobs up off the keeper's gloves. They take two byes in the process.Â
10:42 AM
15.4 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this one short and outside off, much quicker through the air. Steven SmithÂ punches this towards point.Â
10:42 AM
15.3 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Floats this one full and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ clocks this towards short cover.Â
10:41 AM
15.2 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Fuller on off, Steven SmithÂ gets forward and defends this one on the off side.
10:41 AM
15.1 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, DROPPED! Axar PatelÂ bowls this one quicker and full outside off, Steven SmithÂ frees his arms and slashes at the delivery. Gets an outside edge that flies quickly to the right of Virat KohliÂ at first slip. Kohli sticks out his right hand but the ball does not stick in his hand and Steven SmithÂ gets a reprieve.
10:40 AM
14.6 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fuller on off by Mohammad Shami, Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this one out from the front foot.
10:40 AM
FOUR
14.5 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Nicely played! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this one on a good length outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ picks the length early and presses forward. Drives it along the ground and to the left of mid off for a boundary.
10:38 AM
14.4 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fuller and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ drives this one straight to backward point.
10:38 AM
14.3 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Another good-length delivery at the batter, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tucks this one straight to mid-wicket.
10:37 AM
14.2 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a length outside off, Marnus Labuschagne dabs this one along the ground to cover.
10:37 AM
14.1 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shami bowls this one fuller and angling down the leg side, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to flick this one but misses.
10:36 AM
13.6 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Short in length at the stumps, Steven SmithÂ tries to use his feet and get to the pitch of the delivery but fails to do so. Ends up getting an inside edge back onto his pads.
10:35 AM
13.5 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls it full and on off, Steven SmithÂ pushes this one from the front footÂ to short cover.
10:35 AM
13.4 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Serves this one fuller in length on off, Steven SmithÂ leans forward and defends it back to the bowler.
10:34 AM
13.3 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Short and angling at the pads, Steven SmithÂ tries to defend on the back foot but gets an inside edge back onto his pads. The ball lobs towards the vacant short leg region.
10:34 AM
13.2 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Another flighted delivery, full and outside off, Steven Smith gets forward to defend but gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
10:34 AM
13.1 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Floats this one full on off, Steven Smith pushes this one to short cover.
10:31 AM
DRINKS! Just the start IndiaÂ would have been hoping for as they have sent both the AustralianÂ openers back to the dressing room early. Both the fast bowlers have one wicket in their kitty but AustraliaÂ have begun to rebuild their innings with their two main batters. This is the crucial partnership for the visitors and IndiaÂ will want to get the breakthrough before the lunch break.Â
10:30 AM
12.6 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Good stop! On a length outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to steer this one through the slip cordon but Suryakumar YadavÂ stationed there at second slipÂ makes a good diving stop to his right.Â
10:29 AM
12.5 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Serves this one fuller and outside off, a hint of away movement, Marnus LabuschagneÂ drives this one from the toe end of the bat towards cover.
10:28 AM
12.4 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one fuller in length on the off stump, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and works it to mid-wicket.
10:28 AM
12.3 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Another delivery on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes at the delivery away from his body but mishits it to mid-wicket.
10:27 AM
12.2 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a good length in the channel outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this one to backward point.
10:27 AM
12.1 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shami starts with a full delivery on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets behind the line and drives it to mid on.
10:25 AM
11.6 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Tossed up, fuller on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leans forward and steers this one wide of backward point and retains the strike with a single.
10:25 AM
11.5 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and angling into the batter, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays on the back foot and defends it back to the bowler.
10:24 AM
11.4 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Short and quicker at the stumps, the ball keeps a tad low but Marnus LabuschagneÂ manages to block this one out.
10:24 AM
11.3 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Flighted, full around off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ uses his feet and plays it towards Rohit SharmaÂ at short cover.
10:24 AM
11.2 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Darted in full and quicker on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes this one from the crease to backward point.
10:23 AM
11.1 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, byes, 1 run, Bye! Axar PatelÂ floats this one full and outside off, the ball turns away after pitching, Steven SmithÂ looks to drive it on the up but misses. Srikar BharatÂ behind the wicket misses as well and concedes a bye.
10:22 AM
10.6 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Mohammed SirajÂ serves this one full and at the stumps, Marnus LabuschagneÂ presents a straight bat and drives it to mid on. Another maiden for Mohammed Siraj.
10:21 AM
10.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full and angling into the batter from over the wicket, Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this one straight to mid-wicket.
10:21 AM
10.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a good length around off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays on the back foot and whips this one towards mid-wicket.
10:20 AM
10.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full and angling in on middle by Mohammed Siraj, Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this one nicely but fails to get it past square leg.
10:19 AM
10.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Siraj pitches this one full and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and drives it along the ground to mid off.
10:19 AM
10.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one back of a length and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back and dabs this one to cover.
10:17 AM
9.6 Axar Patel to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this one slightly short and on an off-stump line. Steven SmithÂ looks to stand tall and defend but gets squared up. The ball goes off the outside edge towards point.Â
10:16 AM
9.5 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Another flighted delivery bowled full and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes this into the vacant point region and takes a single.Â
10:16 AM
9.4 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a good stride forward and blocks this towards silly point.Â
10:16 AM
9.3 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one short and into the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this into the pitch on the leg side.Â
10:15 AM
9.2 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Floats this one full as well and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ knocks this straight to short cover.Â
10:15 AM
9.1 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Axar PatelÂ flights this full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ drives this uppishly and the ball lands just short of cover.Â
10:14 AM
8.6 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Another fullish delivery bowled outside off. Steven SmithÂ blocks this into the offside and indicates there is some extra bounce.Â
10:13 AM
8.5 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Continues to bowl full and just outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ knocks thisÂ back towards the bowler. Mohammed SirajÂ looks to grab the ball and throw it back but fumbles. He gives the batter the stare nonetheless.Â
10:12 AM
8.4 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this on a fuller length and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ dabs this towards the cover fielder.Â
10:12 AM
8.3 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Gets the ball to nip back in from a good length and outside off. Steven SmithÂ steps across the stumps and looks to keep the ball out. Misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an inquiry from the bowler but the impact is clearly outside off.Â
10:11 AM
8.2 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Continues to bowl full and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ gets across the stumps and defends this towards mid on.Â
10:10 AM
8.1 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Mohammed SirajÂ bowls a full delivery outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ blocks this to the left of the bowler.Â
10:10 AM
Change of ends for Mohammed Siraj.
10:09 AM
7.6 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Loopy delivery bowled full and on a leg stump line. Marnus LabuschagneÂ makes rooms and knocks this straight to short cover.Â
10:08 AM
7.5 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one in line with the stumps on a fuller length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a stride forward and defends this back to the bowler.Â
10:08 AM
7.4 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Flights this one full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this towards short cover.Â
10:08 AM
7.3 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one quick and into the stumps on a shorter length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ tucks this towards square leg.Â
10:07 AM
7.2 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl short and into the pads. Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
10:07 AM
7.1 Axar Patel to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Axar PatelÂ begins with a shortish delivery bowled outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ taps this towoards point.Â
10:06 AM
It will be spin from both ends as Axar PatelÂ comes on to bowl from the opposite end.
10:06 AM
6.6 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, leg byes, 1 run, Strays onto the pads on a fuller length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ misses his flick and the ball goes off the pads to the right ofÂ short fine leg for a leg bye. Ravindra JadejaÂ starts with a maiden.Â
10:05 AM
6.5 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tosses this one full as well and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
10:05 AM
6.4 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Angles this one into the stumps on a fuller length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends this into the off side.Â
10:05 AM
6.3 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one slightly short and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards point.Â
10:04 AM
6.2 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Floats this one full and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this towards mid on.Â
10:04 AM
6.1 Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Ravindra JadejaÂ gets turn straight away! Bowls this full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes at the ball and gets beaten in the outside edge.Â
10:03 AM
Spin for the first time in this Test as Ravindra JadejaÂ is introducedÂ into the attack.
10:02 AM
5.6 Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls an in-swinger once again from a good length and just outside off. Steven SmithÂ blocks this out towards the mid on fielder.Â
10:01 AM
5.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Bowls this one short and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ pulls this towards mid-wicket and Ravindra JadejaÂ makes a good stop low to his left. They take a single as the ball is parried towards mid on.Â
10:01 AM
5.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Attacks the stumps once again on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends this back towards the bowler.Â
10:00 AM
5.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Goes full and angles this into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
9:59 AM
5.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks this one out solidly.Â
9:58 AM
FOUR
5.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Another outside edge and four more runs added to Marnus Labuschagne's kitty!Â Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to block this with soft hands but gets a thick edge that flies into the gap towards third man for four runs.Â
9:57 AM
4.6 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, Gets this one to nip back in sharply from a fuller length and just outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ is across the stumps once again but he just about manages to block this towards mid on.Â
9:57 AM
4.5 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, A tad bit fuller and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ steps across the line of the stumps and looks to play at the ball but decides to leave it at the last moment.Â
9:56 AM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, On a good length once again and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ lets the keeper collect this one.Â
9:55 AM
FOUR
4.3 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary for Steven SmithÂ and it is a beautiful cover-drive! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this slightly fuller and outside the off stump. Steven SmithÂ gets a good stride forward and strokes this towards deep cover for four runs.Â
9:54 AM
4.2 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this one wide outside the off pole on a good length. Steven SmithÂ not interested to play at this one.Â
9:54 AM
4.1 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, 2 runs, Mohammad ShamiÂ strays onto the pads on a fuller length. Steven SmithÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and collects a couple of runs to get off the mark.Â
9:53 AM
3.6 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, What a jaffa! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this on a good length and angles it into the batter but gets the ball to straighten after pitching. Marnus LabuschagneÂ plays for the line of the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge,Â
9:52 AM
3.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ raises his arms to this one.Â
9:52 AM
FOUR
3.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Second boundary of the over and a bit of fortune in this one! Mohammed SirajÂ goes slightly fuller and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ pushes at the ball and it takes the outside edge as it goes through the gap in the slip cordon for four runs to third man.Â
9:51 AM
3.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ taps this into the pitch on the off side.Â
9:50 AM
3.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls on a good length this time and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards the point fielder.Â
9:50 AM
FOUR
3.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! That is a controlled shot from Marnus LabuschagneÂ as AustraliaÂ get their first boundary off the bat! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ punches this straight towards long on for four runs.Â
9:49 AM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this on a good length as well and just outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ blocks this towards the mid on fielder.Â
9:48 AM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, On a good length and angling into the batter, Steven SmithÂ shuffles a bit to work it on the leg side. The ball keeps a bit low but Smith still manages to push it to mid-wicket.
9:47 AM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, There is definitely some wing on offer here! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this wide outside the off stump on a good length. Steven SmithÂ leaves this one alone as well.Â
9:47 AM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, no run, Shami serves this one fuller and swinging away outside off, Steven SmithÂ does not reach out to the delivery and leaves it alone.
9:46 AM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Steven Smith, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES!Â Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this full and strays down leg. There is some late moevement in the air and the ball keeps going away from Srikar BharatÂ as he dives to his left. Four extra runs for AustraliaÂ .
9:45 AM
Steven SmithÂ comes out to bat with AustraliaÂ tottering at 2-2.Â
9:44 AM
out
2.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, out, OUT! TIMBER! Mohammad ShamiÂ sends the stumps for a walk and both the AustralianÂ openers are back in the shed! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls from 'round the wicket and serves this on a good length, angled into the stumps from outside off. David WarnerÂ gets forward slightly but plays the wrong line as the ball goes into the gap between the bat and the ball to shatter the stumps. Mohammad ShamiÂ and the Indian players look pumped up and this is just the start they were looking for. AustraliaÂ are in a spot of bother here.Â
9:43 AM
1.6 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Offers width outside off once again on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ continues to raise his arm and leave the ball alone.Â
9:42 AM
1.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Beaten! That is a good delivery as he gets it closer to the off pole on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ feels for this one and the ball skims past the outside edge.Â
9:42 AM
1.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and well outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders his arms to this one as well.Â
9:41 AM
1.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves this one alone as the ball stays low once again.
9:41 AM
1.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a good length outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.
9:39 AM
Marnus LabuschagneÂ walks in at number 3 for Australia.
9:37 AM
out
1.1 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, out, OUT! A huge wicket for IndiaÂ as the in-form Usman KhawajaÂ has to depart! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood on his very first delivery and IndiaÂ are off to a good start!Â Massive shout! Mohammed SirajÂ bowls this full,Â on a leg stump line and gets the ball to shape back in. Usman KhawajaÂ looks to clip this away but misses the line of the ball and plays all over this. A huge appeal from the IndianÂ players around the bat. The umpire remains unmoved and after a delayed discussion Rohit SharmaÂ goes upstairs for the review. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved and Ball tracking shows three reds. The onfield decision has to be reversed and Australia lose their first wicket.Â
9:36 AM
Mohammed SirajÂ will share the new ball from the other end.
9:36 AM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Continues to bowl on the outside off-stump channel. David WarnerÂ will let the ball go through to the keeper once again.Â
9:35 AM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Delivers this wide outside the off pole on a shorter length. David WarnerÂ raises his arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
9:34 AM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, 1 run, Mohammad ShamiÂ comes 'round the wicket and serves this at the stumps on a good length. Usman KhawajaÂ clips this towards square leg and takes one to open his account.Â
9:34 AM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, On a good length this time and just outside the off stump. Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders his arms to this one as the ball stays low once again.Â
9:33 AM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, 1 run, David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are off and running! Mohammad ShamiÂ bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and dabs this towards covers with soft hands. They take a quick single.Â
9:32 AM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Mohammad ShamiÂ starts off with a fullish delivery but serves it wide outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ is watchful and leaves this one alone. Not much carry to the keeper.Â
9:30 AM
Right then, we are done with the national anthemsÂ and we are all set for the action to start. Australian openers make their way out in the middle followed by the Indian players. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ will open the innings for Australia.Â Mohammad ShamiÂ will start the proceedings with the new ball for India. Here we go...
9:27 AM
Rohit SharmaÂ and Pat CumminsÂ lead their respective sides out for the national anthems. It will be Australia's first followed by the national anthem of India.
9:24 AM
Mark Waugh is out in the middle for a live pitch report after the toss. He says that it is an unusual pitch with different shades on it. Mentions that it is dry but there is a nice grass covering. Admits that it is a big toss for Australians to win but they will need to be watchful while facingÂ the new ball as there could be some help for the fast bowlers who will getÂ some movement. Adds that they can make the most of itÂ when the spinners come into the attack. Claims that the AustraliansÂ will need to bat big in the first innings. Ends by saying that the spinnersÂ will need to bowl quick through the air, full and accurate.
9:19 AM
Rohit SharmaÂ says that they would have batted first as well but they have a quality bowling attack to restrict the opponents. Mentions that the pitchÂ looks pretty dry and there will be some help for the bowlers, especially spinners. Claims that when theyÂ trained on this ground there wasÂ some movement for the seamers so theyÂ will see how theyÂ start. Adds that they have had good preparation over the last few days whileÂ training and the boys are looking forward to it. Admits that it is the big one and theyÂ know the importance of the series so they want to comeÂ and win everyÂ session without looking far ahead. ends by sayingÂ that they have threeÂ spinners and two pacers with two debutants.
9:15 AM
Pat CumminsÂ the captain of AustraliaÂ says they will have a bat. Mentions thatÂ the pitch looksÂ different from what they have in Australia. Claims that theyÂ all come to IndiaÂ a couple of times in a year and that should help them understand the conditions better. Reckons that they need to tweak a few things from how they played against South Africa. Adds that they have had good preparations over the last few months and theyÂ feel well placed. Admits that they have had a few injuries but have a big squad. Informs that they have two changes from their last game at Sydney.
9:10 AM
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
9:10 AM
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
