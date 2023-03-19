LIVE NOW
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: Starc Removes Gill Early
Live Score India vs Australia 2nd ODI | Steve Smith Wins The Toss And Opts To Field
14:11 PM
7.2 Sean Abbott to Virat Kohli, 1 run, 1 run.
14:11 PM
7.1 Sean Abbott to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, 2 runs.
14:11 PM
Sean AbbottÂ comes into the attack now.
14:09 PM
6.6 Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, no run, Full and a bit wide outside off, KL RahulÂ does not reach out to this delivery and lets it pass.
14:09 PM
6.5 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Fuller in length and on middle, Virat KohliÂ presses forward and taps it gently to mid off. Calls KL RahulÂ for a single and the latter obliges.Â
14:08 PM
6.4 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, no run, On a good length and angling across outside off, Virat KohliÂ advances and leaves the ball alone.
14:07 PM
6.3 Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, 1 run, Length delivery on off, KL RahulÂ defends this one with soft hands and gets it from the outer part of the bat. The ball rolls to third man for a single.
14:06 PM
6.2 Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, 2 runs, Back of a length around off, KL RahulÂ goes on the back foot and punches it through the vacant cover region for a couple of runs more.
14:05 PM
FOUR
6.1 Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, FOUR, FOUR! KL RahulÂ is underway! Mitchell StarcÂ tries to go full again but ends up bowling it down the leg side, KL RahulÂ tickles this one past the keeper. Alex CareyÂ flings himself to his left but does not manage to grasp this one and the ball races away to the fence.Â
14:04 PM
5.6 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Full and around off by Cameron Green, Virat KohliÂ gets across and clips it firmly to mid on.
14:04 PM
5.5 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Length delivery around off, Virat KohliÂ solidly blocks this one out on the leg side.
14:03 PM
5.4 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Keeps it full on middle, Virat KohliÂ gets on the front foot and drives it straight towards the stumps at the non-striker's end.
14:03 PM
5.3 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, 2 runs, Goes full this time and at the stumps, Virat KohliÂ shuffles across and clips it through square leg for a couple of runs.
14:02 PM
5.2 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Good-length delivery, seaming in on middle, Virat KohliÂ gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler.
14:02 PM
5.1 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Bowls it on a good length and outside off, Virat KohliÂ lets it go through to the keeper.
14:00 PM
4.6 Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, no run, No hat-trick for Starc! Mitchell StarcÂ lands this on a hard length and on middle, shaping in, KL RahulÂ stays there and keeps it out to the leg side.
13:58 PM
KL RahulÂ walks out to bat and will be facing the hat-trick delivery for the second game in a row from Mitchell Starc.
13:57 PM
out
4.5 Mitchell Starc to Suryakumar Yadav, out, OUT! LBW! Two in two for Mitchell Starc! Full and honing in at the stumps, Suryakumar YadavÂ plants his foot forward to work it on the leg side. He gets hurried by the pace and sharp inward movement. Gets caught right in front of the stumps, AustraliaÂ go up in unison andÂ the umpire raises the finger in agreement. Suryakumar YadavÂ has a word with Virat KohliÂ but opts not to review. ThisÂ was an action replay of his dismissal in the first ODI. Mitchell StarcÂ has his third wicket and he is on a hat-trick now.Â
13:56 PM
Suryakumar YadavÂ comes out to the middle now.
13:56 PM
out
4.4 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mitchell StarcÂ strikes again and this time, it's Rohit Sharma! Mitchell StarcÂ bowls this one with a scrambled seam on a good length and outside off. Rohit SharmaÂ throws his hands at the ball and goes for the drive. The ball takes the outside edge of his bat and travels quickly to first slip. Steven SmithÂ gets surprised a bit butÂ pouches the ball safely on the second attempt.Â
13:55 PM
4.3 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Back of a length and a bit wide outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ leaves the ball alone.
13:54 PM
4.2 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and keeps it out to cover.
13:53 PM
4.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Serves it on a good length and going across outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ is in no mood to play at those and lets it pass.
13:52 PM
3.6 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Another one on a good length and angling in on off, Virat KohliÂ covers his off stump and lets it go.
13:52 PM
3.5 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, no run, Back of a length and outside off, Virat KohliÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.
13:51 PM
3.4 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Fuller this time and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to go down the ground but gets it from the inner part of the bat toÂ deep square leg for a run.
13:50 PM
3.3 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, no run, Keeps it on a good length outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ presses forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
13:50 PM
3.2 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Fullish delivery outside off, Virat KohliÂ digs this one to point and takes a single.
13:49 PM
3.1 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Good-length delivery around off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays back and steers it to third man for a run.
13:48 PM
FOUR
2.6 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and on middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ picks the length early and gets into a good position. Clips it wide of mid on for a boundary.Â
13:48 PM
2.5 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, no run, Full and just outside off, Virat KohliÂ gets on the front foot and accounts for the inward movement. The ball straightensÂ and beats Kohli on the outside edge.
13:47 PM
wide
2.5 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Lands it full but too wide outside off, Virat KohliÂ gets forward and leaves the ball alone.Â
13:46 PM
2.4 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, no run, Back of a length and going across outside off, Virat KohliÂ pokes at this delivery but luckily for him, he does not edge this one.
13:45 PM
2.3 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, no run, Length delivery angling across outside off, Virat KohliÂ opts not to offer a shot.
13:45 PM
FOUR
2.2 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious by Virat Kohli! Mitchell StarcÂ serves it full and around off, Virat KohliÂ leans into the drive and presents a straight bat. Drives it well wide of mid off and collects a boundary.Â
13:44 PM
2.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Full and angling in on leg, Rohit SharmaÂ flicks it off his pads to fine leg and takes a single.
13:43 PM
FOUR
1.6 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, FOUR, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ gets into the act now! Fullish delivery moving away outside off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and drives it through point. Adam ZampaÂ runs to his right and puts in the dive but does not manage to prevent the boundary.Â
13:42 PM
wide
1.6 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Goes searching for swing again and ends up bowling it full but down the leg side, Virat KohliÂ lets it pass for a wide.Â
13:42 PM
1.5 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Length delivery on the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ clips it nicely to deep backward square leg for a single.
13:41 PM
1.4 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, no run, On a good length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ does not chase this delivery and shoulders arms.
13:40 PM
1.3 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller again in the channel outside off, a hint of away movement, Rohit SharmaÂ watchfully lets it go.
13:40 PM
FOUR
1.2 Cameron Green to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Full and drifting in on leg, Rohit SharmaÂ brings his wrists into play and flicks it through mid-wicket for yet another boundary.Â
13:39 PM
1.1 Cameron Green to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Begins with a full delivery, shaping away outside off, Virat KohliÂ leans into the drive and gets it towards backward point. A half stop there by Marnus LabuschagneÂ allows the batters to cross for a single.Â
13:39 PM
Cameron GreenÂ to share the attack.
13:38 PM
FOUR
0.6 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Goes full again and honing in at the pads, Rohit SharmaÂ does not miss out as he clips this one off his toes to the left of fine leg for his first boundary.Â
13:37 PM
0.5 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full again and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ gets forward and pushes it to cover.
13:37 PM
0.4 Mitchell Starc to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Back of a length this time and angling in on leg, Virat KohliÂ fends this one off his gloves towards backward square leg. Opens his account with a single.Â
13:35 PM
out
0.3 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, out, OUT! CAUGHT! Mitchell StarcÂ strikes early and Shubman GillÂ departs for a duck! Pitches this one full and outside off, Shubman GillÂ is tempted by the width and goes for the drive away from his body. He does not go through with the shot and ends up getting an outside edge that goes straight into the hands of backward point. Marnus LabuschagneÂ accepts it gleefully and IndiaÂ lose their first wicket.Â
13:35 PM
Virat KohliÂ walks out to bat at number 3 in the very first over.
13:34 PM
wide
0.3 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Sprays it full and too wide on the off side, Shubman GillÂ shoulders arms and it is signalled as a wide.Â
13:33 PM
0.2 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, no run, Full and tailing in on off, Shubman GillÂ presses forward to drive it towards mid off but miscues it to mid-wicket.
13:32 PM
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, 1 run, Back of a length around off, Rohit SharmaÂ opens the bat face and runs it down to third man. Gets off the mark with a single.
13:32 PM
wide
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Starts with a loosener, bowls it full but outside the tramline on the off side. Rohit SharmaÂ leaves the ball alone and the umpire signals a wide.Â
13:30 PM
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the Australian players who spread out to take their respective field positions. Rohit SharmaÂ and Shubman GillÂ makes up the opening pair for India. Mitchell StarcÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
13:13 PM
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that it is a dry pitch and it has been under covers for a long time. Adds that they will now look to bat well and defend it later. Feels that it is important to stay calm and colllected. Also says that it is important to make the right decisions. Mentions that he is not too sure how the wicket will play but hopes that there is turn on offer in the evening. Ends by informing the two changes in their team. Ishan KishanÂ makes way for him and Axar PatelÂ replaces Shardul Thakur.Â
13:12 PM
Steven Smith, the skipper of Australia,Â says that they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a decent surface and it was under cover so there might be something. Tells that they got to a reasonable start in the last game, but building partnerships in the middle will be crucial. Mentions that it is a good learning experience for them to play on these kinds of wickets as the World Cup will be played here and is not too far away. Says they just have to play good consistent cricket and informs that they have made two changes. Nathan EllisÂ comes in for Glenn MaxwellÂ and Alex CareyÂ is back for Josh Inglis.
13:09 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK) (In for Josh Inglis), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis (In for Glenn Maxwell), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
13:09 PM
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
