LIVE NOW
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
9:07 AM
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
INDIA (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (In for Suryakumar Yadav), Srikar Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.Â
9:07 AM
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
AUSTRALIA (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head (In for Matt Renshaw), Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann (ON HISÂ DEBUT)
9:06 AM
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Rohit SharmaÂ says batting first would have been ideal but they lost the last toss and played really well after that. Adds they want to play good cricket and not worry much. Shares it a great occasion as Cheteshwar PujaraÂ is all set to play his 100th Test match. Informs Shreyas IyerÂ comes in for Suryakumar Yadav.
9:06 AM
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Pat CumminsÂ says they will bat first. Adds there is even covering of grass. Reckons they need to bounce back and have been some good preparations as they look forward to this match. Informs Matthew KuhnemannÂ and Travis HeadÂ come in the playing XI.
COMMENTS