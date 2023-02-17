LIVE NOW

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Updated: February 17, 2023 9:07 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

NEW UPDATES

9:07 AM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

INDIA (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (In for Suryakumar Yadav), Srikar Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.Â 

9:07 AM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

AUSTRALIA (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head (In for Matt Renshaw), Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann (ON HISÂ DEBUT)

9:06 AM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Rohit SharmaÂ says batting first would have been ideal but they lost the last toss and played really well after that. Adds they want to play good cricket and not worry much. Shares it a great occasion as Cheteshwar PujaraÂ is all set to play his 100th Test match. Informs Shreyas IyerÂ comes in for Suryakumar Yadav.

9:06 AM

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pat CumminsÂ says they will bat first. Adds there is even covering of grass. Reckons they need to bounce back and have been some good preparations as they look forward to this match. Informs Matthew KuhnemannÂ and Travis HeadÂ come in the playing XI.

Also Read

More News ›
Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs SCO 3 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates: NZ vs ENG 1st Test match Live cricket score at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: AUS Win Toss, Elects To Bat
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Ye To Ego Ki Baat Agyi Na: Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Virat Kohli Being His Senior At International Level
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Delhi: AUS Win Toss, E...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Ye To Ego Ki Baat Agyi Na: Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Virat ...

Advertisement