Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
13:47 PM
3.2 Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye.
13:47 PM
3.1 Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, no run, Full and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ drives this well but finds the fielder at mid off.
13:45 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, On a length outside off, slightly slower and nipped back in, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten on his inside edge.
13:45 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, On a length outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ blocks this out to short cover.
13:44 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, Fuller outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ hurries into the stroke and has driven this uppishly just in front of mid off.
13:43 PM
SIX
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, SIX, SIX! Pick-up stroke with effortless ease for a maximum. Fuller and on pads, Mitchell MarshÂ flicks this way over the fence at deep mid-wicket for the first maximum of this game.
13:42 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, Back of a length outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ defends this to short cover.
13:41 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Mitchell Marsh, no run, On a length nipping just a fraction in towards the batter, Mitchell MarshÂ gets beaten and the ball has clipped his front pad. This was going down leg.
13:40 PM
1.6 Mohammed Siraj to Travis Head, no run, Brilliant fielding effort by Virat KohliÂ saves a certain boundary. On a length angling away from Travis Head, he stands tall and drives this wide of extra cover but Kohli fields well.
13:39 PM
1.5 Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, 1 run, Touch fuller on top of off, Mitchell MarshÂ places this to sweeper cover for a single.
13:38 PM
FOUR
1.4 Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, FOUR! Back of a length around middle, Mitchell MarshÂ uses his height and stands tall as he dismisses this over the short mid-wicket fielder for the second boundary of this over.
13:38 PM
1.3 Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, no run, Full and wide of off, Mitchell MarshÂ decides to leave this for the keeper to collect.
13:37 PM
FOUR
1.2 Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR, FOUR! On a length around pads, Mitchell MarshÂ stands tall and flicks this over short mid-wicket for a boundary. Mitchell MarshÂ is off in familiar style.
13:36 PM
1.1 Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Marsh, no run, Fuller one on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes this to cover for no run.
13:35 PM
Mohammed SirajÂ to take the other new ball.
13:35 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, Full and wide of off, Travis HeadÂ pushes this to point for no run to end the first over.
13:34 PM
FOUR
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, FOUR, FOUR! Glorious drive for four. Travis HeadÂ is off the mark and so is Australia. Over-pitched outside off, Travis HeadÂ drives this as the ball flies past mid off for the first boundary of the game.
13:33 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, Fuller one around middle, Travis HeadÂ guides this on a couple of bounces to point.
13:33 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, Fuller one around off, Travis HeadÂ slices this and finds the fielder at point.
13:32 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, Good length delivery outside off angling in towards the batter, Travis HeadÂ looks to push through this but misses out on the inside edge.
13:31 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, Mohammad ShamiÂ starts bang-on. On a length right on top of off, Travis HeadÂ pushes this to mid off.
13:30 PM
We are ready for the start of play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of India. Mitchell MarshÂ and Travis HeadÂ are set to open the innings for Australia. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
13:21 PM
India's skipper, Rohit SharmaÂ says that they were thinking of fielding first and there might be help for the spinners in the heat and they can maximise the conditions. Adds that it is an important game and deciders are always an interesting game and hopefully they can put their best foot forward. Mentions that Australia is a great team and the depth of the side is tested against such quality side. Informs that they are playing with the same team and it is important to give a bit of a run to the players.
13:21 PM
Steven Smith, the captain of AustraliaÂ says they will bat first Â as the track looks like dry and it is really hot ao they are looking to post a total. He adds that the series has been fun but this is a crunch gane so it will be fun. He also adds that the team combination is different as David WarnerÂ and Ashton AgarÂ come in for Cameron GreenÂ who isn't feeling well and Nathan Ellis.
13:07 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (C), David Warner (In for Cameron Green), Alex Carey (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar (In for Nathan Ellis), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.
13:07 PM
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.
