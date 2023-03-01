Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 3rd Test match Live cricket score at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

LIVE NOW
10:18 AM
9.1 Matthew Kuhnemann to Virat Kohli, 3 runs, 3 runs.
10:16 AM
8.6 Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, No run.
10:16 AM
8.5 Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Flatter, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ drills it wide of long on where Mitchell StarcÂ slides to his right and stops it. A single is taken.
10:15 AM
8.4 Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli, no run, BEATEN! This is slower through the air, on off, straightens after hitting the deck, Virat KohliÂ leans on to defend, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
10:15 AM
8.3 Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, 3 runs, Flighted, full and on middle, Ravindra JadejaÂ looks to play at it, but gets an outside edge past slips towards third man where the fielder chases it down and dives to keep it inside. Three runs taken!
10:13 AM
Ravindra JadejaÂ walks in next.
10:13 AM
out
8.2 Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara, out, OUT! TIMBER! Nathan LyonÂ gets a big wicket now! A dream delivery for an off-spinner. Lyons bowls this quicker, short andÂ outside off, grips and turns in sharply, Cheteshwar PujaraÂ has very little to do and plays all around it as the ball goes on to rattle the stumps. Cheteshwar PujaraÂ goes back to the hut for a low score and IndiaÂ are in a spot of bother.
10:11 AM
8.1 Nathan Lyon to Virat Kohli, 1 run, Nathan LyonÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
10:11 AM
Nathan LyonÂ replaces Mitchell Starc.
10:10 AM
7.6 Matthew Kuhnemann to Virat Kohli, 1 run, A bit short, on off, keeps low too, Virat KohliÂ watches it through and forces it towards long off for a single and gets off the mark.
10:10 AM
7.5 Matthew Kuhnemann to Virat Kohli, no run, Slower through the air, on middle, Virat KohliÂ knocks it past the bowler towards mid on.
10:09 AM
7.4 Matthew Kuhnemann to Virat Kohli, no run, TURN AND BOUNCE! This is tossed up, full and lands around leg, turns away with extra bounce, Virat KohliÂ looks to flick, but misses and the ball hits Alex CareyÂ around his shoulders.
10:08 AM
7.3 Matthew Kuhnemann to Virat Kohli, no run, Flighted, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ dead bats it onto the pitch.
10:06 AM
Virat KohliÂ replaces Shubman Gill.
10:06 AM
out
7.2 Matthew Kuhnemann to Shubman Gill, out, OUT! TAKEN! Matthew KuhnemannÂ strikes again! Both the Indian openers are now back in the hut. This is floated, full and on middle inviting the batter forward, Shubman GillÂ obliges and tries to defend on the front foot, but the turn away takes the outside edge and Steven SmithÂ at first slip takes a sharp catch. IndiaÂ two down now!
10:05 AM
7.1 Matthew Kuhnemann to Shubman Gill, no run, Tossed up, full and on leg, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick, but gets a leading edge along the ground towards short covers.
10:04 AM
6.6 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Overpitched and on middle, Shubman GillÂ flicks it wide of mid on for a run.
10:04 AM
6.5 Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara, 1 run, On a length and around leg, Cheteshwar PujaraÂ flicks it through backward square leg for a single and gets off the mark.
10:02 AM
6.4 Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara, no run, Full again and on off, Cheteshwar PujaraÂ pushes it towards short covers.
10:01 AM
6.3 Mitchell Starc to Cheteshwar Pujara, no run, Goes fuller and on off, Cheteshwar PujaraÂ knocks it towards mid off.
10:00 AM
6.2 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, 5 runs, Buzzers! This is on a good length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket and sets off for the run, the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end as Gill puts the dive in. However, the back up is not good and the ball races towards the deep extra cover fence for a boundary. Five runs added to the total!
9:59 AM
6.1 Mitchell Starc to Shubman Gill, no run, This is on a hard length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ blocks it down the pitch.
9:57 AM
Cheteshwar PujaraÂ walks out to replace the Indian skipper.
9:57 AM
out
5.6 Matthew Kuhnemann to Rohit Sharma, out, OUT! STUMPED! Matthew KuhnemannÂ draws first blood! Rohit SharmaÂ tries to take on the bowler, but absolutely throws his wicket away here. Matthew KuhnemannÂ flights this up, on off, turning away sharply, Rohit SharmaÂ skips down the track and goes for the big slog on the leg side, but gets beaten by the turn away and Alex CareyÂ does the rest behind the stumps leaving Sharma halfway down the pitch. He would be disappointed with this shot as there was no need and he could not take advantage of the two lives given to him earlier. IndiaÂ lose their first wicket!
9:56 AM
5.5 Matthew Kuhnemann to Rohit Sharma, no run, Quicker, full and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ defends it towards short covers.
9:56 AM
5.4 Matthew Kuhnemann to Rohit Sharma, no run, Looped up, full and on off, turning away again, Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the sweep, but misses it completely.
9:55 AM
5.3 Matthew Kuhnemann to Rohit Sharma, no run, BEATEN! This is tossed up, full and on off, turning away sharply, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to block it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
9:55 AM
5.2 Matthew Kuhnemann to Rohit Sharma, no run, Floated, short and on middle, turning away and keeps low too, Rohit SharmaÂ works it towards mid on.
9:54 AM
5.1 Matthew Kuhnemann to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Matthew KuhnemannÂ starts with flatter delivery, full and on middle, Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards mid on for a single.
9:53 AM
4.6 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, A yorker this time around off, Rohit SharmaÂ jams it out towards point.
9:52 AM
4.5 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Nice variation! Mitchell StarcÂ bowls the off-cutter, on off, shaping away, Rohit SharmaÂ is early into his drive and misses it.
9:51 AM
4.4 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, This is on a good length and outside off, angling away, Rohit SharmaÂ leaves it alone.
9:51 AM
FOUR
4.3 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Good shot! Mitchell StarcÂ pitches this one up around off, Rohit SharmaÂ stays there and lofts it over short covers. The timing is not that good, but it still has enough legs to go over the fence for a boundary.
9:50 AM
4.2 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full again and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ defends it towards short mid-wicket.
9:49 AM
4.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Fuller one and on off, Rohit SharmaÂ drives it towards short extra covers.
9:48 AM
3.6 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, On a length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ blocks it back towards the bowler.
9:48 AM
FOUR
3.5 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings! Cameron GreenÂ continues with his fuller length, on off, Shubman GillÂ takes a coupls of steps forward and times his drive perfectly through covers for another boundary.
9:47 AM
3.4 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Overpitched and around leg, Shubman GillÂ drills it towards mid on.
9:46 AM
3.3 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Pitched up, on off, Shubman GillÂ pushes it towards mid off.
9:46 AM
FOUR
3.2 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Up and over! Cameron GreenÂ serves this full again and on off, shaping away,Â Shubman GillÂ slashes hard at it, and the ball goes over the slips towards the third man fence for a boundary.
9:45 AM
3.1 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, This is fuller in length and around off, Shubman GillÂ goes for the drive on the up, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
9:44 AM
2.6 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to defend, but gets an outside edge as the ball goes on two bounces towards second slip. The ball is not carrying on this wicket.
9:43 AM
FOUR
2.5 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ connects this time alright! Mitchell StarcÂ lands this short of a length and outside off, Rohit SharmaÂ accepts the room and punches it through covers for a boundary.
9:43 AM
2.4 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Back of a length and around off, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to cut close from his body, but misses again.
9:42 AM
2.3 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, This is on a good length and on off, angling away again, Rohit SharmaÂ plays for the inswing and misses it completely.
9:42 AM
2.2 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full again outside off, angling away, Rohit SharmaÂ lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper as Alex CareyÂ collects it on two bounces.
9:41 AM
2.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Full and on middle, shaping in, Rohit SharmaÂ knocks it towards mid on.
9:40 AM
1.6 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Length again, on middle, Shubman GillÂ dead bats it to the off side.
9:39 AM
1.5 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Pulls his length back a bit, on the fifth stump line, Shubman GillÂ leans on and leaves it alone.
9:39 AM
1.4 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Pitched up, on middle, nips away a bit, Shubman GillÂ looks to flick it away, but close the face of the bat early and gets a leading edge through covers. Two runs taken!
9:38 AM
1.3 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, On a length and on off, shaping away, Shubman GillÂ lets it go to the keeper.
9:38 AM
FOUR
1.2 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ gets off the mark in style! Cameron GreenÂ serves this full and outside off, Shubman GillÂ strides out a bit and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
9:37 AM
1.1 Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, no run, Cameron GreenÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on off, Shubman GillÂ blocks it towards short covers.
9:36 AM
Cameron GreenÂ steps up to share this red cherry with Mitchell StarcÂ from the other end.
9:35 AM
0.6 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Back of a length and on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
9:34 AM
FOUR
0.5 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, FOUR, FOUR! Rohit SharmaÂ and IndiaÂ are underway! Mitchell StarcÂ pitches it up, on middle and leg, Rohit SharmaÂ stays there and clips it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
9:34 AM
0.4 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, This is on a hard length and on off, shaping in sharply, Rohit SharmaÂ looks to defend, but gets hit on the pads as the ball goes towards the keeper. There is another stiffled appeal, but the finger stays down.
9:33 AM
0.3 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, Touch fuller and way outside off, angling away, Rohit SharmaÂ leaves it alone.
9:33 AM
0.2 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, A low full toss, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ flicks it towards square leg where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
9:32 AM
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, no run, A beauty to start with! Mitchell StarcÂ begins with a good-length delivery around off, angling away, Rohit SharmaÂ tries to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge. However, there is a bit of a sound andÂ there is an appeal for caught behind, but turned down. AustraliaÂ players discuss for a bit but decides against the review. UltraEdge shows that there was an edge.
9:29 AM
We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle followed by the players of AustraliaÂ who are taking their respective field positions. Rohit SharmaÂ will have a new opening partner for this game as Shubman GillÂ gets a chance to show his skills in this series. Mitchell StarcÂ has the new ball in his hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
9:12 AM
Steven Smith, the stand-in captain of AustraliaÂ says that the pitch looks a bit dry and it is no surprise that Rohit SharmaÂ elected to bat first. Adds that they will need to execute their plans better in this game and put the Indian batters underÂ pressure. Tells that they had time to rest and reflect and they will need to stick to the basics which they did not do in the second innings in the last Test match. Says that Pat CumminsÂ has gone back home due his mother's illness and thoughts are with him. Informs they have made two changes as Cameron GreenÂ and Mitchell StarcÂ comes in for David WarnerÂ and Pat CumminsÂ respectively.
9:08 AM
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of IndiaÂ says the morale of the team is really high. The team has played a lot of cricket but it is a bit different here. He also adds that it is important for everyone to stay focused and do well in every game. On changes in the squad, he says that Shubman GillÂ will replace KL RahulÂ and Umesh Yadav comes in for Mohammad Shami.
9:07 AM
Australia (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green (In for David Warner), Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc (In for Pat Cummins), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann
9:06 AM
TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Rohit Sharma. IndiaÂ hace elected to BAT first.
