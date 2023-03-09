LIVE NOW
Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS 4th Test match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
9:43 AM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, No run.
9:42 AM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, Length dragged back a bit just outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ pushes this to cover point for nothing.
9:42 AM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, Fuller one outside off, teasing Usman to drive but he stays calm and leaves this one.
9:41 AM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, Better start to thisÂ over. On a length outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets this go.
9:40 AM
1.6 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, On a length just wide of pads, Travis HeadÂ looks to flick but fails to connect. Umesh YadavÂ begins with a maiden over.
9:39 AM
1.5 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, Fuller and outside off, Travis HeadÂ looks to cut but the low bounce beats him and the keeper collects this.
9:39 AM
1.4 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, On a length outside off, Travis HeadÂ defends this out.
9:38 AM
1.3 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, Fuller and on off, Travis HeadÂ blocks this out with a front foot defensive stroke.
9:38 AM
1.2 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, Fuller around off, Travis HeadÂ guides this to point.
9:37 AM
1.1 Umesh Yadav to Travis Head, no run, Umesh YadavÂ begins with a good-length delivery but delivers this outside leg, Head leaves this on alone.Â
9:37 AM
It will be pace from both sides as Umesh YadavÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
9:36 AM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, Fuller delivery around off, Usman KhawajaÂ pushes this to mid off for no run to end an eventful first over.
9:35 AM
FOUR
0.5 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, FOUR, FOUR! Edged and gone for four through the slips cordon. Touch fuller around off, Usman KhawajaÂ edges this with soft hands and it flies away for a boundary towards third man through slips.
9:35 AM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, no run, Fuller one outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves this for the keeper.
9:34 AM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to Usman Khawaja, byes, 4 runs, FOUR BYES! This ball is moving like a pendulum right now. On a length outside off, Khwaja leaves this and the shape away on this takes it in between the first and second slip for a boundary. Byes signaled.
9:33 AM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, leg byes, 1 run, On a length shaping towards the batter, drifting down leg, Travis HeadÂ deflects this off his pads for a single. Leg byes signaled.
9:32 AM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, no run, On a length outside off, Travis HeadÂ decides to leave this for the keeper to collect.Â
9:31 AM
wide
0.1 Mohammad Shami to Travis Head, wide, 1 run, WIDE! Shami starts off with a wayward delivery. This is bowled slightly back of a length, way outside the off stump and it shapes further away beyond the pitch line. The umpire indicates that it is wide.Â
9:26 AM
We are done with the pre-match formalities and all set for the game to begin. The umpires make their way out to the center as the Indian players form a huddle near the boundary line and get some final instructions from their captain before dispersing to their respective fielding positions. Usman KhawajaÂ and Travis HeadÂ will open the innings for AustraliaÂ and will want to get off to a good start after winning the toss. Mohammad ShamiÂ has been handed the new ball and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
9:22 AM
We are moments away from the start of the game but first, the two sets of players will line up on the field. The prime ministers will be escorted by their respective captains as they introduce their teams to their leaders. It is now time for the national anthems and it will be Australia's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of India.Â
9:15 AM
Rohit SharmaÂ the skipper of IndiaÂ says that they would have batted first as well but they know what they have to do now and they need to do it well. Informs they have one change with Mohammad ShamiÂ coming into the side in place of Mohammed Siraj.Â He adds that it is always good to have time off and it allows them an opportunity to reflect on their performance and hopefully they can get what they want in this game.Â Regarding the pitch, he says that the surface looks good and they are not sure when it will begin toÂ spin but they are hoping it stays true for all five days.
9:11 AM
Steven SmithÂ the captain of AustraliaÂ says they will be batting first and informs that there areÂ no changes. He adds that the surface looks really good but it will be hard to say till they come out to play. Mentions that the spinners have performed well so far and they will have some help from the wicket as the game goes on. Reckons that the next series in India will be four years away which is a long time away and he would have to wait and see if he returns.Â
9:08 AM
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami (In place of Mohammed Siraj).
9:08 AM
Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.
COMMENTS