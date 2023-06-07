Live Score-India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS Final match Live cricket score at Kennington Oval, London

LIVE NOW
05:09 PM
As far as India are concerned, they did manage to dismiss David WarnerÂ in the penultimate over before Lunch but they will be a bit disappointed with their bowling effort. It was Mohammed SirajÂ who set the tone early by dismissing Usman KhawajaÂ in his second over. Mohammad ShamiÂ kept it tight at his end as well by bowling probing lines and lengths. That said, India had only one wicket to show for their efforts in the first hour. After the drinks break, Umesh YadavÂ and Shardul ThakurÂ were brought into the attackÂ to give the frontline bowlers a rest. However, UmeshÂ was unable to find his line and lengthÂ and leaked a lot of runs in his first few overs. The move to persist with Thakur worked wonders for India as he delivered big time by dismissing Warner. IndiaÂ would have wanted a wicket or two more but they will be hoping to start well after Lunch.Â Â
05:06 PM
An absorbing session of Test cricket comes to an end and one would feel that it will be AustraliaÂ who will be the happier of the two sides going into the break.Â After Rohit SharmaÂ called it right and put Australia into bat, they were rocked early, losing Usman KhawajaÂ in the 4th over. David WarnerÂ struggled initially but he found good support at the other end fromÂ Marnus Labuschagne. The duo showed good application in overcast conditions and safely negotiated the tricky first hour. As the session progressed, batting became easier and both batters started to settle into the groove byÂ finding boundaries. However, Warner departed just before Lunch and now the onus is on Steven SmithÂ and Marnus LabuschagneÂ to take the innings forward after Lunch.Â
05:02 PM
22.6 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, A dot ball to end the session! This is served full and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets his front foot forward and defends this solidly towards cover. That will be LUNCH on DAY 1!Â
05:01 PM
22.5 Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith, 1 run, On a good length this time but strays onto the pads. Steven SmithÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for a run.Â
05:00 PM
22.4 Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith, no run, Bowls this back of a length and just outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ gets well behind the line of the ball and dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
05:00 PM
22.3 Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith, no run, Goes fuller this time and in line with the stumps. Steven SmithÂ dabs this into the leg side.Â
04:59 PM
22.2 Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith, no run, Angles this one down leg on a good length. Steven SmithÂ raises his arms and does not offer a shot. The ball goes off the pads towards fine leg.Â
04:59 PM
22.1 Umesh Yadav to Steven Smith, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole. Steven SmithÂ leaves this one alone.Â
04:57 PM
21.6 Shardul Thakur to Steven Smith, 1 run, Bowls this one short as well and in line with the stumps. Steven SmithÂ tucks this past backward square leg and takes a single to open his account.Â
04:56 PM
21.5 Shardul Thakur to Steven Smith, no run, This is bowled slightly back of a length and outside off. Steven SmithÂ walks down the wicket and leaves the ball alone.Â
04:56 PM
Steven SmithÂ is the new man in.Â
04:54 PM
out
21.4 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A wicket against the run of play for India and the dangerous David WarnerÂ has to depart 7 runs short of his half-century! Shardul ThakurÂ has always shown the knack of getting breakthroughs and he has taken a crucial wicket here for his side! He bangs this in short and going down leg. David WarnerÂ looks to pull this away but only manages to glove this to the right of the keeper. KS BharatÂ takes a remarkable catch with a full length dive and holds onto the ball with both his hands. India have their second wicket just when everything looked to be going Australia's way.Â
04:53 PM
21.3 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, no run, Comes 'round the wicket now and serves this on a good length, outside off. David WarnerÂ leaves this one alone in an exaggerated manner.Â
04:53 PM
FOUR
21.2 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! The Indian bowlers have lacked any sort of penetration recently and David WarnerÂ seems to be well set now! Shardul ThakurÂ delivers this full and outside off. David WarnerÂ strokes this beautifully towards deep cover for four runs.Â
04:52 PM
21.1 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, no run, Shardul ThakurÂ bowls this on a good length and outside off. David WarnerÂ blocks this solidly into the off side.Â
04:50 PM
FOUR
20.6 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Easy pickings for Marnus LabuschagneÂ and he does not miss out on this one! Umesh YadavÂ strays onto the pads on a fullish length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets enough bat on this as he glances this towards fine leg for four runs. This partnership is building nicely for Australia here.Â
04:50 PM
20.5 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Gets this closer to the stumps on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets his bat behind the line of the ball and pats this back to the bowler.Â
04:50 PM
20.4 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this one outside the off pole on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ continues to play the anchor role as he shoulders his arms to this one.Â
04:49 PM
20.3 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, A fraction full and at the stumps. Marnus Labuschagne defends this solidly towards the mid on fielder.Â
04:48 PM
20.2 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, leg byes, 1 run, Bowls this outside the leg stump on a good length. David WarnerÂ looks to tuck this down leg but misses and the ball rolls through backward square leg off his thigh pad for a leg bye.Â
04:48 PM
20.1 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this full and in line with the stumps. David WarnerÂ digs this out back towards the bowler.Â
04:47 PM
19.6 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Persists with the fuller length and at the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets this off the inside part of his bat towards square leg for another dot ball to end the over.Â
04:46 PM
19.5 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this a tad bit fuller and outside the off stump with the keeper standing up to the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs thisÂ towards cover.Â
04:44 PM
19.4 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a good length once again and on an off-stump line. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets well behind the line of the ball and blocks this to the left of the mid on fielder.Â
04:44 PM
19.3 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Delivers this one on a good length and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends this solidly to the left of the bowler.Â
04:43 PM
19.2 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, 2 runs, Continues to bowl full and in line with the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this through the square leg region for a couple of runs.Â
04:42 PM
19.1 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shardul ThakurÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ leans towards the ball and pushes this towards backward point.
04:41 PM
18.6 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Bowls this one on a leg-stump line and on a good length. David WarnerÂ gets cramped for room and taps this towards mid-wicket. A maiden over for Umesh YadavÂ and he seems to be getting a bit of rhythm here.Â
04:41 PM
18.5 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Continues to serve this on a good length and just outside off. David WarnerÂ remains watchful this time and allows the keeper to collect it.Â
04:40 PM
18.4 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, This is on a good length once again and outside off. David WarnerÂ looks to cut this away but the ball is not short enough and gets beaten under his bat.Â
04:40 PM
18.3 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Bowls this slightly back of a length and in line with the stumps. David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and dabs this into the off side.Â
04:39 PM
18.2 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Slightly short and on an off-stump line. David WarnerÂ blocks this back to the bowler.Â
04:38 PM
18.1 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this on a good length and angles this away from the left-hander. David WarnerÂ shoulders his arms to the ball.Â
04:37 PM
17.6 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Goes really full this time and just outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this back towards the bowler.Â
04:37 PM
17.5 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ punches this towards point and is unable to beat the fielder.Â
04:35 PM
17.4 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Another huge LBW appeal from Shardul Thakur! Gets this ball to nip back in on a good length and from just outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets well forward as he looks to defend and gets hit flush on the pads. Shardul ThakurÂ is convinced this is out but the umpire remains unconvinced. Rohit SharmaÂ goes for the review again and UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat. Ball Tracking shows the ball is going over the leg pole and India lose their review.Â
04:34 PM
FOUR
17.3 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Marnus LabuschagneÂ finally shows some positive intent! This is bowled back of a length and with width offered outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ cuts this with great timing towards deep backward point for four runs.Â
04:34 PM
17.2 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, 1 run, On a good length this time and just outside the off pole. David WarnerÂ guides this towards deep backward point for a run.Â
04:33 PM
17.1 Shardul Thakur to David Warner, no run, Shardul ThakurÂ bangs this in short and going down leg as he sees David WarnerÂ walk down the wicket. The batter lets this go through to the keeper.Â
04:31 PM
16.6 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, This is way outside the off stump on a fullish length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders his arms to this one. A good comeback by Umesh YadavÂ as he concedes just 1 run this time.Â
04:31 PM
16.5 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Delivers this on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets forward and blocks this towards cover-point.Â
04:31 PM
16.4 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Nasty delivery from Umesh YadavÂ and Marnus LabuschagneÂ takes yet another blow! This is bowled back of a length and into the batter. Marnus LabuschagneÂ is surprisedÂ by the extra bounce and gets hit on the gloves. The ball falls safely and Marnus LabuschagneÂ continues to survive.Â
04:30 PM
16.3 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, This is delivered well outside the off pole on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ is content in letting this go through to the keeper.Â
04:29 PM
16.2 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, 1 run, Short this time and wide outside off. David WarnerÂ slaps this to deep point where there is a fielder placed now and gets a single.Â
04:29 PM
16.1 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ knocks this towards cover-point.Â
04:27 PM
15.6 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl full and at the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends this with care towards the mid on fielder. Shardul ThakurÂ bowls a maiden to follow up after the 16-run over.Â
04:25 PM
15.5 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Goes a touch fuller and angled into the stumps. Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to block but gets beaten and hit on the pads. A huge appeal from the bowler but the umpire remains unmoved. Rohit SharmaÂ discusses with his keeper and the slip cordon before going upstairs for the review. UltraEdge shows no bat is involved and Ball Tracking has umpires call on wickets hitting. Marnus LabuschagneÂ survives and India do not lose their review.Â
04:25 PM
15.4 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Gets this one to nip back in from a good length and outside off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ anticipated the outswinger and ends up getting beaten on the inside edge.Â
04:24 PM
15.3 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Continues to bowl on a good length and outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ judges the line well and shoulders his arms to this one.Â
04:23 PM
15.2 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this slightly wide outside off on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ raises his arms and lets the ball go through to the keeper.Â
04:23 PM
15.1 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shardul ThakurÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ dabs this towards point.Â
04:22 PM
FOUR
14.6 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! A great over for AustraliaÂ with four boundaries coming in it and David WarnerÂ is well on his way! Umesh YadavÂ continues to bowl wide outside off and back of a length. David WarnerÂ guides this towards deep backward point for four more runs. 16 runs have come from this over.Â
04:21 PM
FOUR
14.5 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! The third boundary in the over and David WarnerÂ has moved into the 30s! This is short once again and there is width offered outside off. David WarnerÂ swings his blade hard and gets this over the slip cordon for yet another four.Â
04:20 PM
FOUR
14.4 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! Umesh YadavÂ changes the angle but still concedes a boundary! He bowls from 'round the wicket but the length is short and outside off. David WarnerÂ cuts this towards deep cover-point for four more runs.Â
04:19 PM
14.3 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ opts to leave this one alone.Â
04:18 PM
FOUR
14.2 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! David WarnerÂ has punched this into the gap! Umesh YadavÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off pole. David WarnerÂ stands tall and hits this through the infield towards deep point for four runs. The runs are flowing nicely for Australia now.Â
04:18 PM
14.1 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Umesh YadavÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ strokes this nicely but it is stopped well by the cover fielder.Â
04:17 PM
13.6 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ flicks this towards mid-wicket. Just a boundary coming in this over.Â
04:16 PM
FOUR
13.5 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR, FOUR! Great timing on this one by Marnus Labuschagne! Shardul ThakurÂ bowls this a touch fuller and just outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ ounches this straight towards long on for four runs.Â
04:15 PM
13.4 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Good bowling here by Shardul ThakurÂ has he gets this to shape away from a good length and outside the off stump. Marnus LabuschagneÂ feels for this one and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
04:15 PM
13.3 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Brings this one closer to the off pole on a good length. Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips this towards the square leg fielder.Â
04:14 PM
13.2 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Another delivery bowled on a good length and outside the off stump. Shardul ThakurÂ is getting nice movement away from the batter and Marnus LabuschagneÂ lets this go to the keeper as well.Â
04:13 PM
13.1 Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shardul ThakurÂ begins with a good-length delivery served outside off and gets good movement away. Marnus LabuschagneÂ is watchful and leaves this one alone.Â
04:13 PM
Change from both ends as Shardul ThakurÂ comes on from the other end.Â
04:12 PM
12.6 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Continues to serve this outside the off stump on a good length. David WarnerÂ shoulders his arms to this one. 5 runs from Umesh Yadav's first over.Â
04:11 PM
12.5 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Beaten! That is more like it from Umesh Yadav! He delivers this on a good length and just outside the off pole. The ball shapes away from the left-hander slightly and beats the outside edge of David Warner's bat as he looks to feel for this one.Â
04:11 PM
12.4 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside the off stump. David WarnerÂ stands tall but mishits this to the cover fielder.Â
04:10 PM
12.3 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, no run, Bowls this one on a good length and on an off-stump line. David WarnerÂ dabs this towards point.Â
04:09 PM
FOUR
12.2 Umesh Yadav to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! David WarnerÂ looking good now and seems to have built a bit of confidence! This is served full and outside the off pole. David WarnerÂ drives this towards deep cover for four runs. A good start for Australia after the break.Â
04:09 PM
12.1 Umesh Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Umesh YadavÂ starts with a slightly full delivery just outside the off pole. Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets squared up and gets this off the outside half of his bat through backward point for a single.
04:06 PM
DRINKS! We reach our first break in this Test match and itÂ has been a watchful start by AustraliaÂ but the conditions have been favorable for the fast bowlers. They did lose an early wicket but David WarnerÂ has looked comfortable inÂ the middle and has kept the scoreboard ticking. Marnus LabuschagneÂ took a vicious hit on his thumb but has managed to preserve his wicket and a decent partnership is building here for the Aussies. India have used their opening bowlers Mohammad ShamiÂ and Mohammed SirajÂ through the first hour and they have bowled good lines and lengths troubling the batters with swing and seam. The battle has been intriguing so far and we expect this to continue through this session. It will be Umesh YadavÂ to bowl after the break.Â
04:04 PM
11.6 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Serves it on a good length, on middle, David WarnerÂ hops and defends it down the wicket.Â
04:03 PM
11.5 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Angling across, outside off, on a good length, David WarnerÂ pushes at the delivery and is lucky to not edge this one.Â
04:02 PM
11.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, 3 runs, Full and on off and middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shuffles and brings his wrists into play. Clips it off his pads through mid-wicket and runs three before Shardul ThakurÂ slides and pulls it back.Â
04:02 PM
11.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Much fuller and a hint of away movement, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ watchfully lets it go.Â
04:01 PM
11.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Just outside off, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ walks across and blocks it out on the off side.Â
04:00 PM
11.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls it on a hard length and going away, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ uses his feet and drops this one on the leg side.Â
03:59 PM
10.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Comes from 'round the wicket and bowls it outside off, shaping away, David WarnerÂ covers his off stump and leaves the ball alone.Â
03:58 PM
FOUR
10.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! Shot of authority! Shami goes short and on middle, the ball sits up nicely for the batter. Warner hangs back and pulls it through mid-wicket for four more runs.Â
03:57 PM
10.4 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Switches to over the wicket and serves it in the channel outside off, on a length, David WarnerÂ opts to let this one go.Â
03:56 PM
10.3 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, A rare loosener by Mohammad Shami, short and wide outside off, David WarnerÂ looks to cut this away going delivery but does not connect.Â
03:56 PM
10.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Bowls it on a length, around off, David WarnerÂ blocks it out to mid off.Â
03:55 PM
10.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Comes from 'round the wicket and bowls it outside off, on a good length, David WarnerÂ dabs it away from his body towards backward point.Â
03:54 PM
9.6 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, A confident appeal for LBW but turned down! Shaping in sharply, on off and middle, on a length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to defend from the crease but gets beaten by the inward movement. Wears it on the back leg and the ball would have gone above the stumps.Â
03:53 PM
9.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Angles it in, on middle, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to access the leg side but gets squared up. Mishits it back to the bowler.Â
03:52 PM
9.4 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Shortish length and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ stays on the back foot and keeps it out on the off side.Â
03:52 PM
9.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Beauty! At 139 kph, on a good length, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ fends at the away going delivery and misses.Â
03:51 PM
9.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Bowls it in the channel outside off, swinging away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball goes on the bounce towards the keeper.Â
03:50 PM
9.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms. The ball scoots on its way to the keeper.Â
03:49 PM
8.6 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, On the pads, on a full length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips it nicely to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single.Â
03:48 PM
8.5 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Back of a length and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back and defends. The ball rolls off his bat and trickles dangerously past the stumps.Â
03:47 PM
8.4 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, On a good length this time, going away, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ covers his off stump and lets it go.Â
03:47 PM
8.3 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Keeps it outside off, on a fuller length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
03:46 PM
8.2 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Tailing in, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ rolls his wrists and clips it straight to mid-wicket.Â
03:45 PM
8.1 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Pitches this one up, swinging away, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ is happy to let this one go.Â
03:45 PM
Will there be a bowling change? No change as Mohammad ShamiÂ will bowl his fifth over on the trot.Â
03:44 PM
7.6 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Bowls it on middle, on a hard length, David WarnerÂ keeps this one out on the off side.Â
03:43 PM
7.5 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, On a good length, on off stump, the ball keeps a bit low but David WarnerÂ somehow manages to get his bat down in time. The ball rolls past the stumps safely and Warner is lucky to not drag this one back to the stumps.Â
03:42 PM
7.4 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Angled across, on off, on a good length, David WarnerÂ punches it wide of mid off where Rohit SharmaÂ moves quickly to his right and denies a single.Â
03:41 PM
7.3 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, 3 runs, Sprays it on the pads, on a length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shuffles and tucks it through mid-wicket and collects three runs.Â
03:41 PM
7.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Edged but safe! Keeps it in the channel outside off, swinging away, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets squared up as he tried to defend. Gets an outside edge that drops well short of Shubman GillÂ at third slip.Â
03:40 PM
That would have definitely hurt! Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets hit on his unpadded thump looking to fend the ball away. The physios are out to check on him and have given him a painkiller. Marnus LabuschagneÂ will continue batting and we are set to resume...
03:37 PM
7.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Ouch, that must have hurt! Shaping away, outside off, on a hard length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to leave the ball alone but gets surprised by the sharp bounce. Takes a blow on the left thumb and immediatelyÂ removes his gloves.Â
03:36 PM
6.6 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Lands it on a length, outside off,Â Marnus LabuschagneÂ shuffles and drops it in front of cover-point for a single.Â
03:36 PM
6.5 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Fuller and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks it out off the front foot.Â
03:35 PM
6.4 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Pulls his length back and darts this one in, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves the ball on the length. The ball nips back in sharply and wears it on thigh pad.Â
03:34 PM
6.3 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Full again and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ uses his feet and pushes it with hard hands to mid off where Rohit SharmaÂ slips but makes a good stop.Â
03:33 PM
6.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, 1 run, Lands it fuller, on middle, David WarnerÂ looks to drive it with a straight bat. Gets an inside edge that rolls towards backward square leg for a single.Â
03:32 PM
6.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Angling in, on off and middle, David WarnerÂ keeps it out on the off side.
03:31 PM
5.6 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, 3 runs, Good running! Keeps it full, on middle and leg, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it to the right of mid on. Umesh YadavÂ pulls it back not before the batters run three.Â
03:31 PM
5.5 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Fuller and on middle as well, David WarnerÂ leans and bunts it back to the bowler.Â
03:30 PM
5.4 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, no run, Beaten! Tightens his line and bowls it just outside off, David WarnerÂ does get cramped for room but still looks to cut it hard. Gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
03:29 PM
FOUR
5.3 Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, FOUR, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Siraj angles it across, outside off, David WarnerÂ gets the width he needs and slashes hard. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies over the slip cordon for his first boundary.Â
03:28 PM
5.2 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run, Drifts on the pads, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ drops it wide of short leg and calls Warner for a quick single.Â
03:28 PM
5.1 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, Comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a good length, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back and keeps it out on the off side. Siraj walks towards Labuschange in his follow through and has a few words to say.Â
03:26 PM
4.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Much fuller and on middle, David WarnerÂ solidly blocks it out towards Shami.Â
03:25 PM
4.5 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, byes, 1 run, Bye! Lands it just outside off, on a length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms. The ball wobbles on its way to KS BharatÂ and eludes him. The batters sneak in a bye.Â
03:25 PM
4.4 Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, In the corridor of uncertainty, around off, the ball jags back in sharply and Marnus LabuschagneÂ lets it go.Â
03:24 PM
4.3 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, 3 runs, David WarnerÂ is underway now! Serves it full and on off, David WarnerÂ leans and times the drive past mid off. Umesh YadavÂ performs the chase and pulls it back. Warner opens his account with three runs.Â
03:23 PM
4.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ dab it along the ground to backward point.Â
03:22 PM
4.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Bowls it full and tailing in, around leg, from 'round the wicket, David WarnerÂ gets beaten for pace and wears it on the front pad. IndiaÂ go up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit SharmaÂ has a word with Shami and opts not to review as the ball was sliding down leg.Â
03:21 PM
3.6 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, no run, In the channel outside off, on a good length, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.Â
03:21 PM
3.5 Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, 2 runs, Sloppy stuff! Angles it on a good length and around middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ rolls his wrists and glances it towards fine leg. Mohammad ShamiÂ there fumbles a bit and the batters sneak in an extra run.Â
03:18 PM
Marnus LabuschagneÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
03:17 PM
out
3.4 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, out, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood and removes Usman Khawaja! Siraj pitches this one up, around off, from over the wicket, Usman KhawajaÂ runs out of patience and pokes at the away going delivery. Pays the price as the ball catches the outside edge of his bat and KS BharatÂ behind the wicket pouches it safely. Mohammed SirajÂ is delighted and so are the rest of the Indian players. Siraj gets his reward forÂ bowling consistent lines and lengths and India have drawn first blood. The pressure on Australia straightaway.Â
03:16 PM
3.3 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Shaping in, on middle, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ gets squared up a bit and works it towards mid off.Â
03:16 PM
3.2 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Lands it on a good length and going across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets it go through to the keeper.Â
03:15 PM
3.1 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Goes full this time, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ pushes it without much timing towards mid off.Â
03:14 PM
2.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Keeps it on a good length, on middle, David WarnerÂ hangs back to defend but does not account for the sharp inward movement. Wears it on the thigh pad for a dot.Â
03:14 PM
2.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, An absolute snorter! Bowls it into the wicket and shaping away, on off, David WarnerÂ stays on the back foot to fend this one but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
03:13 PM
2.4 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, 2 runs, David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are finally underway! Slightly shorter, on middle and leg, David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
03:12 PM
2.3 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ drops this one in front of extra cover but the fielder there gets to the ball quickly and denies the single.Â
03:11 PM
2.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Close! Shaping in sharply, on middle, on a good length, David WarnerÂ hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. Wears it high on the back leg and the ball rolls towards the slip cordon.Â
03:11 PM
2.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, On a hard length and tailing in, on middle, David WarnerÂ gets cramped for room and gets it from the inner part of the bat. A slight fumble at short leg but the batters decide not to run on the midfield.Â
03:10 PM
1.6 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Siraj starts with a maiden as well! Bowls it on middle, fuller as well, Usman KhawajaÂ presents a straight bat and pushes it to mid on.Â
03:09 PM
1.5 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Lands it full and swinging away, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ opts not to drive and lets it go.
03:08 PM
1.4 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Pulls his length back and angles it across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ hangs back and pokes away from his body. Luckily for him, he does not edge this one.Â
03:08 PM
1.3 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Around leg, on a length, Usman KhawajaÂ tucks it off his hips but is unable to get it past Ravindra JadejaÂ at square leg. AustraliaÂ yet to open their account.Â
03:07 PM
1.2 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Goes full this time and swinging in, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets forward and pushes it down the wicket.Â
03:07 PM
1.1 Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, no run, Starts on a good length and angling across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
03:06 PM
Mohammed SirajÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
03:06 PM
0.6 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Shami starts with a maiden! Bowls it on a good length and shaping away, outside off, David WarnerÂ reaches out and dabs it to backward point. A probing first over by Mohammad Shami.Â
03:04 PM
0.5 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Back of a length this time, around off, David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and taps this one towards cover.Â
03:04 PM
0.4 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Keeps it at the stumps, on middle, David WarnerÂ hops and defends it towards mid on.Â
03:04 PM
0.3 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Beauty! Another in-dipper, on off, David WarnerÂ accounts for the movement and leaves the ball alone. The ball jags back in sharply past the stumps and KS BharatÂ dives full length to his right to make a good stop.Â
03:03 PM
0.2 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, David WarnerÂ gets surprised by the sharp bounce and wears it on the thigh pad.Â
03:02 PM
0.1 Mohammad Shami to David Warner, no run, Starts off on a good length, angling in on off, from 'round the wicket, David WarnerÂ watchfully gets behind the line and keeps it out to cover.Â
02:59 PM
We are done with the prematch formalities as we are set for the final to get underway and the umpires walk towards the center.Â The Indian players are in a huddleÂ for a few last-minute instructions from Rohit SharmaÂ before taking their respective positions on the field. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ will open the inning for AustraliaÂ and will want to negotiate the new ball in difficult conditions. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the brand new cherry in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
02:57 PM
We are moments away from the start of the game. The Test Mace is being taken out toÂ the middle as the two sets of players walk out and lineup for their respective national anthems. However, before that, there will a minute of silence for all the people who lost their lives in the train crash in Odisha. We will now have the Indian national anthem followed by the national anthem of Australia.Â
02:44 PM
Pat Cummins,Â the captain of Australia says that they would have bowled first as well but it shouldnâ€™t make much of a difference and hopefully, they can get some spin on Day 4 and 5.Â Informs that they are going with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and himself as theÂ fast bowlers. Claims that this pitch should suit Boland and with aÂ bit of grass he will be a weapon for them. Mentions that they have been here for 10 days with some playing county cricket for longer so they are pretty fresh.
02:41 PM
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they will bowl first. Feels that the decision is based on the overhead conditions and reckons that the pitch will not change much. Informs that they are going with four seamers and one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Shares that leaving Ravichandran AshwinÂ out of the side, who has been a match-winner, is tough. Adds that you got to do the things that are needed for the team. On Ajinkya Rahane's return, he says that Rahane brings a lot to the table and has the experience of playing in these conditions.
02:39 PM
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
02:39 PM
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
