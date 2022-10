LIVE Score India vs Australia Practice Match T20: IND Look To Test Strength Against AUS

Live IND vs AUS Practice Match Latest Match Updates:

India take on the field against Australia in the first practice match before their opening encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side is looking to get in good touch and get comfortable with the surroundings before the big tournament.

The Indian cricket team played two matches against Western Australia XI and a lot players got the much-needed practice. Suryakumar Yadav was terrific in both matches and will look to continue his form in the T20 World Cup as well. Virat Kohli is back in form as well which is a good sign for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Mohammad Shami has joined the Indian team in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has the pace and control to wreak havoc in Australia and will look to the same in all the matches. Apart from Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh will have the responsibility with the new ball.

On the other hand, Australia are playing the World Cup in home conditions which will act in their favour.

India vs Australia Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.