LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chattogram, Score: Najmul, Zakir Century Stand Leave India Reeling

Live Score India vs Bangladesh 1st Test and Latest match updates: Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Nazmul Hossain Shanto have been solid at the top and have frustrated the Indian bowlers. Barring R Ashwin, other bowlers have lacked venom.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill put Bangladesh under tremendous pressure with a 70-run stand in the second inning. However, it was the centuries of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara that was the actual highlight of the third day.

First, Shubman Gill smashed his maiden test ton and carried the Indian innings. Although, he got out in an attempt to quickfire. After that, it was all Cheteshwar Pujara’s show. He too completed his century and it was his fastest-ever international test ton. Team India declared their innings right after his century as they had taken up the lead to 512 runs.

Bangladesh came to bat and got a good start as they didn’t lose any wickets by the end of day 3. The Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan got 12 overs to bat and they joined 42 runs in it.

Najmul Shanto is batting at 25 runs while Zakir Hasan is on 17. They are currently 471 runs away from the target. Team India would have two complete days and 6 sessions to bowl Bangladesh out.

Earlier on Friday Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked a five-for (5/40) as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings, taking a massive 254-run lead on Day 3 of the first Test.

After wrapping up Bangladesh’s innings within 45 minutes of day three, India chose not to enforce the follow-on, and decided to bat again, which became evident when captain KL Rahul started sprinting back once Bangladesh’s last wicket fell.