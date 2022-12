Live India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chattogram, Score: BAN Bowled Out For 150, Kuldeep Takes Five Wickets

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE Score and Latest match updates: Kuldeep Yadav completed his fifer early on Day 3 as he removed Ebadot Hossain, who was caught down the leg side by Rishabh Pant.

India dominated all of the second day with both bat and ball. First, they put 404 on board and then grabbed 8 BAN wickets, and now the hosts are on the verge of follow-on.

Team India ended day 1 with 278 runs on the board at the loss of 6 wickets. Iyer was batting at 82 runs. Bangladesh had a great start to the second day as Ebadot Hossain dismissed Iyer quickly.

However, Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav joined a crucial 55 runs partnership and helped Team India reach closer to 350 runs mark. Before lunch, Team India added 70 runs to their score and were batting 348 runs for 7 wickets. After Lunch, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav changed gears and helped IND put 404 on the scoreboard.

Team India put 404 on the board. Now the pressure was on the hosts. They came out to chase and lost the wicket on the very first ball. Mohammed Siraj grabbed three quick wickets and Umesh Yadav got one. The Indian pace attack threw BAN on the backfoot.

The remaining was done by the spinners. The trip of Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel turned the table on BAN completely. However, Kuldeep was the only one with wickets. He grabbed four wickets today. Bangladesh at the end of day 2 scored 133 runs at the loss of 8 wickets.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Anamul Haque