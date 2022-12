India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chattogram, Stumps Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN In Command As Ebadot Departs Iyer

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE Score and Latest match updates: Shubman Gill and Kl Rahul gave India a solid start before Bangladesh bounced back. Taijul Islam removed Shubman Gill who tried to paddle sweep. Khaled Ahmed then sent back India skipper KL Rahul. India had high hopes for Virat Kohli but he was out LBW by Taijul Islam.

India are now tottering at 70/3 at the time of writing with Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. This partnership needs to flourish for a long if India have to post a big score on the board.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Anamul Haque