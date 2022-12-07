Highlights India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Dhaka: BAN Won By 5 Run Despite Rohit Sharma's Valiant Fifty
Highlights India vs Bangladesh Second ODI: A century partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah has brough Bangladesh back in the game .
19:56 PM
19:54 PM
19:51 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh have won the series by 2-0 IND 266/9 in 50
19:51 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DOT BALL!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DOT BALL!! Bangladesh has won the match by 5 runs. IND 266/9 in 50 overs
19:49 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY! for Rohit SIX! 6 needed of last ball. IND 266/9 in 49.5
19:48 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DOT BALL!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DOT BALL!! Swing and a miss. 12 of 2 needed. IND 260/9 in 49.4
19:48 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!! of the third ball. 12 needed of 3. IND 260/9 in 49.3 overs
19:47 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY! on the second ball. 16 needed of 4 IND 256/9 in 49.2 overs
19:45 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT!! BOWLED!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT!! BOWLED! Siraj departs. 20 needed in final 6 balls IND 252/9 in 49 overs
19:43 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 250
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 250 comes up for India IND 251/8 in 48.4 overs
19:42 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: CATCH DROPPED!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: CATCH DROPPED!! Rohit Sharma is saved. IND 243/8 in 48.2
19:40 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 500
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 500 sixes for Rohit Sharma. IND 238/8 in 48.1
19:38 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: MAIDEN!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: MAIDEN!! 6 dot balls from Mustafizur in crucial situation. Now 40 needed in 2. IND 232/8 in 48 overs
19:34 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Just a single from the over. What an over from Mahmudullah. India needs 40 runs from final 3 overs. IND 232/8 in 47 over
19:28 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!! to end the over. Two Mammoth Sixes from the over as well. Rohit Sharma is on fire. 18 from the over. IND 231/8 in 46 overs
19:22 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! CAUGHT!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Chahar departs. It was the need of hour. He went for a big shot but didn't time it well IND 213/8 in 45.1
19:21 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Final five overs remaining in the match. IND need 59 of 30 balls IND 213/7 in 45 overs
19:12 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Rohit Sharma is out on the field!. He was out because of the injury can he turn the tables here? IND 208/7 in 43
19:10 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! STUMPED!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! STUMPED! Shakib at its best. Shardul Thakur will have to go back after scoring just 7 runs. Who will walk out now? IND 207/7 in 42.4
19:08 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 200 runs come up for India. A nice six from Chahar in the over. 68 needed in 48 balls. IND 204/6 in 42 overs
18:58 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
18:57 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! CAUGHT!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! It is the big wicket of Axar Patel. He got out after scoring 56 of 56 balls. IND 189/6 in 38.1
18:45 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: MAIDEN!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: MAIDEN!! Shakib bowls 6 dot balls to Shardul Thakur IND 189/5 in 38 overs
18:37 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!! for Axar Patel but he gotta make it big now. This is his second ODI century. IND 181/5 in 35.3
18:35 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT!! It is the danger man Shreyas Iyer that will depart. He already had a big shot in this over and went for the other one but couldn't connect it well. He got out after scoring 82 of 102 balls. IND 172/5 in 35 overs
18:27 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DRINKS BREAK!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: DRINKS BREAK!! 5 runs from the over. IND 163/4 in 34 overs
18:25 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: India need to make this partnership bigger. Axar is heading towards his fifty. IND 158/4 in 33 overs
18:16 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!! to end the over. 129 runs needed in final overs. IND 143/4 in 30 overs
18:12 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: NOT OUT!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: NOT OUT!! Axar will not depart. There was a stump situation but he was well within the crease. IND 137/4 in 29 overs
18:06 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 5 runs from the over. Axar was in a close situation to get out but Mehidy Hasan's effort were not enough for the catch. IND 129/4 in 28 overs
17:56 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Iyer and Axar are moving on slow and steady. Especially shreyas Iyer who is leading from the front. IND 121/4 in 25.4 overs
17:51 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!! for Shreyas Iyer. A crucial one for Iyer. This is his 14th ODI fifty. IND 117/4 in 24.2 overs
17:50 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!! Partnership comes up for Iyer and Axar with a huge six from Axar Patel IND 116/4 in 24 overs
17:47 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 6 from the over. India need a partnership here. Iyer is closing towards his fifty. IND 106/4 in 23 overs
17:42 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 100 runs come up for India. They need 172 more runs in 28 overs. IND 100/4 in 22 overs
17:40 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: BOUNDARY! to the end the over. 14 runs from it. IND 94/4 in 21 overs
17:39 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 15 runs from the over. Good one for India. IND 80/4 in 20 overs
17:29 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! LBW!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! LBW!! Rahul departs. India is in trouble. They lose their fourth one. Mehidy Hasan gets his first wicket. IND 65/4 in 18.3
17:17 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 3 runs from the over. IND 60/3 in 17 overs
17:13 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Just 1 run from the over. Iyer and Rahul need to make this partnership big. A slow start is ok if they can manage to make it huge. IND 57/3 in 16 overs
17:10 PM
17:05 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Iyer and Rahul need to play big innings here for the Men in Blue. IND 53/3 in 14
16:57 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: The last recognized pair for India is at the crease. KL Rahul scored a fifty in the last game and Shreyas Iyer has been in good form of late. India still not out of this but they would need a big effort from Rahul and Iyer to take them through. IND 46/3 in 12
16:48 PM
IND 39/3
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: OUT! Another wicket as India are in massive trouble as Washington Sundar departs. Shakib Al Hasan gets a wicket in his first over. IND 39/3
16:45 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Shreyas Iye will be the key for India no. He needs to play the anchor role while Sundar can play his shots to get the runs flowing. There is KL Rahul, Axar Patel to come to India do have some batting. Rohit Sharma may also bat if required. IND 38/2 in 9
16:34 PM
IND 24/2 in 6
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Washington Sundar has been promoted up the order. Sundar can bat and along with Shreyas Iyer can bail India out of trouble. But India can't afford to lose a wicket now. IND 24/2 in 6
16:21 PM
IND 13/2
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs as well and India are in massive trouble. Back-of-length delivery that caught Shikhar Dhawan hopping. The ball took his glove and balloons up to the gully fielder. IND 13/2
16:14 PM
IND 7/1 in 2
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! What a massive wicket as Virat Kohli departs. Ebadot Hossain gets the big fish. Short ball, Kohli wanted to pull but gets an inside edge on to the stumps. IND 7/1 in 2
16:07 PM
IND 6/0 in 1
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Virat Kohli is opening with Shikhar Dhawan. He starts off the innings with a boundary. Rohit injured his hand while fielding earlier in the day. IND 6/0 in 1
16:00 PM
15:46 PM
15:45 PM
15:36 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Brilliant 100 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. What a knock under pressure. Bangladesh lost 6 wickets for 69 runs before Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan revived the innings with a century partnership. Mahmudullah got out in the final overs but Hasan kept ging and scored a brilliant 100. He also took Bangladesh to 271-7 which is a very good score on this wicket.
15:32 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Back to back sixes for Mehidy Hasan and he is just three runs away from what would be a magnificent century.
15:30 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Mehidy Hasan has played a masterclass innings today. Crunches Umran for a boundary through covers to bring up Bangladesh's 250 and then plays a scoop for a boundary to end the over with back-to-back boundaries. BAN 255/7 in 49
15:22 PM
BAN 240/7 in 47.5
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Nasum Ahmed is playing a blinder for Bangladesh. came in at the fall of Mahmudullah's wicket and has scored 16 off 7, including 2 fours and a six. BAN 240/7 in 47.5
15:16 PM
BAN 231-7 in 47
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Three boundaries and a wicket in Umran malik over. Bangladesh are marching towards the 250-run mark which will be a tough total to chase on this surface. BAN 231-7 in 47
15:13 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Nasum Ahmed has come in and hit Umran Malik for consecutive boundaries down the ground.
15:11 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Umran Malik returns and breaks the partnership of 148. An absolute stunner by KL Rahul. Mahmudullah wanted to hit through covers off the back foot. Gets a thick edge wide of KL Rahul who dives and takes a one handed stunner. BAN 217/7 in 46.1
15:07 PM
BAN 214/6 in 45.5
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Runs coming thick and fast for Bangladesh. The Indians are looking clueless. Their bowling has once again been exposed by this partnership. Both Mahmudullah and Mehidy are looking to cut loose now that they have taken Bangladesh past 200. They will be eyeing a score of around 250. BAN 214/6 in 45.5
15:03 PM
14:59 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh is nearing the 200 run mark. At one point, it looked like they will not reach the 200-run mark but now even 250 looks possible if Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan play the remaining overs. Bangladesh showing tremendous fighting spirit. BAN197/6 in 44
14:47 PM
BAN 179-6
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: This is a terrific recovery by Bangladesh after they were blown away by Indian bowlers early on. Mehidy Hasan has backed his performance in the last game with a brilliant fifty and Mahmudullah has also looked very calm at the wicket. Great signs for Bangladesh. BAN 179-6
14:45 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Good over for Bangladesh. 9 came from it. Both batters will try to join as many as runs possible in the final overs. BAN 178/6 in 41 overs
14:41 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY! for Mahmudullah BAN 172/6 in 40.4 overs
14:38 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 100
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 100 runs partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah. A crucial one for Bangladesh. Just two from the over. Final 10 overs of the innings. BAN 169/6 in 40 overs
14:35 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Another good over from Washington Sundar. Just 2 runs from it. This was last over of this spell. He grabbed 3 wickets for 37 runs in 10 overs. BAN 167/6 on 39 overs
14:31 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: FIFTY!! Mehidy Hasan completes his half century. What a knock and coming in crucial time. Hasan once again saving the game for Bangladesh. BAN 165/6 in 38 overs.
14:27 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Good over from Washington Sundar just one run from it. BAN 156/6 in 37 overs
14:24 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 150
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 150 comes up for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan are building a match turning partnership. India need a breakthrough here BAN 155/6 in 36 overs
14:09 PM
BAN 138/6
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: India need to break this partnership as it's looking threatening now. The partnership is 69 of 87 and has helped Bangladesh recover a bit. If Bangladesh manages to reach 230-240, it will be hard to chase for India. BAN 138/6
14:02 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Mehidy once again is playing a good knock for his team. He played a match-winning knock in the first game and once again is playing a wonderful knock
13:54 PM
BAN 124/6
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 50 partnership between Mehidy and Mahmudullah. This is a crucial partnership for Bangladesh and have scripted a recovery of sorts. However, they need to keep on going. BAN 124/6
13:42 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: The partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah is 37 now. The hosts need to make this a big one as there is not much batting to follow. A wicket here can bundle out Bangladesh for a total that will be very hard to defend. BAN 107/6
13:35 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Axar Patel comes into bowl.
13:20 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Indian bowling has been ruthless today. Chahar and Siraj started off well before Umran continued to add on to the pressure. Washington Sundar than ran through the Bangladesh batting order.
13:15 PM
BAN 71/6 in 20.2
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh are reeling at 71-6 and they will need a Mahmudullah special if they need to reach anywhere near a respectable total. BAN 71/6 in 20.2
13:08 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Another wicket and Sundar is on a hattrick. Knocks over the off pole of Afif Hossain. This is terrific bowling. BAN 69/6
13:07 PM
BAN 69-5
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! That' s another wicket for India and Bangladesh are reeling now. Sundar gets his second. Rahim was looking but only manages a glove to Shikhar Dhawan at short fine. Bangladesh are in massive trouble now. BAN 69-5
13:02 PM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Another maiden by Umran Malik. He is really setting the stage on fire today.
13:00 PM
12:57 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET!
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! Another one bites the dust and Washington Sundar gets himself among the wickets. Shakib tries to sweep but only manages a top edge to fine leg where Dhawan takes a good catch. BAN 66/4 in 17
12:49 AM
BAN 62/3 in 15
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: The two most experienced batters for Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are at the crease and the team desperately needs their senior players to bail them out of trouble. BAN 62/3 in 15
12:46 AM
12:38 AM
BAN 52/3
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bowled Him and Umran Malik has bamboozled Shanto with a Jaffa. Beaten for pace and the ball rattles the stumps before the bat could come down. This is terrific bowling from Umran. He is yet to concede a run. BAN 52/3
12:36 AM
BAN 52/2 in 13
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: 50 up for Bangladesh in the 13th over. First boundary for Shakib Al Hasan. Bangladesh cannot afford to lose another wicket now as then their chances of posting a decent total on the board will take a massive dent. BAN 52/2 in 13
12:32 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Umran Malik starts off with a maiden.
12:25 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Shakib Al Hasan will be key for Bangladesh for setting a big score on the board. If India removes him early, they will be well in control of the match. BAN 47/2 in 11
12:19 AM
12:17 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Update on Rohit Sharma! The Indian skipper has been taken to scans after picking up a hand injury earlier in the match.
12:15 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! Brilliant from Siraj and Bangladesh lose their second wicket as skipper Litton Das departs. A massive blow to the hosts, delight in the Indian camp. 39/2 in 9.2
12:10 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh are cautiously moving forward. They are putting the bad ball away and giving respect to the good deliveries. The partnership between Das and Shanto is 27 runs which is a good recovery after they lost Anamul Haque early. BAN 38/1
12:05 AM
IND 34-1 in 7
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh are into a defensive mode as of now. They know the importance of having wickets at the backend. IND 34-1 in 7
11:51 AM
BAN 14-1 in 4
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: This is a good start by India. They have not allowed Bangladesh to get off the blocks early in the match. Bangladesh have lost a wicket as well. The wicket will get easier to bat as the game progresses thus India need to take as many early wickets as possible. BAN 14-1 in 4
11:40 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: WICKET! Gone next ball as Siraj traps Anamul Haque LBW. A big wicket for India. Siraj is delighted. BAN 11/1
11:39 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Dropped! Rohit is walking off as he seems to hurt his fingers while taking a catch at slips.
11:38 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Back-to-back boundaries for Anamul Haque of Mohammed Siraj. The first ball was clipped off the pads for a boundary while the second one was crunched through the covers.
11:35 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Excellent start for Deepak Chahar. Plenty of swing for him. Beat Litton Das comprehensively on four deliveries. If the ball is going to swing like this, it won't be easy to score for Bangladesh. BAN 1/0 in 1
11:31 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: The players are out there in the middle and play is just about to get underway.
11:25 AM
11:16 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Rohit Sharma needs 3 more sixes to complete 500 sixes in international cricket.
11:11 AM
11:10 AM
11:07 AM
India (Playing XI):
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Playing XIs
11:05 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Umran Malik and Axar Patel are playing XI for India. Axar replaces Shahbaz Ahmed while Umran is brought back in place of Kuldeep Sen.
11:01 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat.
10:44 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Just to let you know, Bangladesh has not lost a series at home since 2016.
10:42 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: If Kohli manages to break the 1000 run mark in Bangladesh, he will become the fifth batter after Sachin, Jayasuriya, Jayewardene, Ponting and Ganguly to score 1000 runs in three or more countries.
10:32 AM
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates:
LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI And Updates: Virat Kohli is on cusp of two big milestones in the match. If he scores 21 runs today, he will become the second batter after Kumar Sangakkara to score 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh.
10:29 AM
10:26 AM
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh. India are 1-0 down in the series and they need to win all their remaining games to win the series.
