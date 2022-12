LIVE Score India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Dhaka: Rahul, Gill Fall To Taijul; Kohli, Pujara At The Crease

LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Dhaka And Latest Match Updates: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are at the crease for India and they will be looking to give the team a good start.

In Bangladesh’s first inning, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets each to India in pole position on day one of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pushed into bowling first, India made use of conditions and pitch having seam movement, turn and extra bounce to bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in 73.5 overs, including losing last five wickets for 14 runs. For the hosts’, a returning Mominul Haque was the lone ranger with a stroke-filled and calm 84.

Each of the Bangladesh batters got starts, but barring Mominul, none could convert it into a big score. They had five partnerships in double digits, but none of them were able to touch a half-century.

Captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill held their nerve towards the end of the first day to be not out on three and 14 respectively, taking India to 19/0 in eight overs at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs.

Apart from Umesh and Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets and impressed with his accuracy and ability to extract extra bounce on his return to Test cricket after 12 years, especially after he was included in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who was the player of the match in India’s 188-run victory at Chattogram.

In the final session, Mehidy hit a couple of boundaries before nicking behind to Pant off Umesh. The pacer had another wicket in quick succession when he got one to come in and trap Nurul Hasan lbw. Umesh had his fourth wicket when Taskin Ahmed went for a drive and leading edge was snapped by point.

Ashwin came in and had Mominul chasing a wide carrom ball outside the off-stump. But the ball sneaked in and brushed his glove as he tried to leave late, and was caught by Pant. A ball later, Ashwin got his fourth wicket when Khaled Ahmed whacked a full toss straight to deep mid-wicket.