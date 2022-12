LIVE IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Chattogram Score: Kohli, Kishan Help India Recover From Dhawan Blow

LIVE SCORE IND vs BAN 3rd ODI And Latest Match Updates: Bangladesh got off to a great start as Mehidy Hasan trapped Shikhar Dhawan LBW. Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan are at the crease and the pair will have to stitch a big partnership.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Having lost the series 2-0, team India will play for pride in the final ODI between India and Bangladesh. Team India will be without skipper Rohit Sharma who has been ruled out of the series due to a dislocated thumb. Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen will also miss the series.

Kl Rahul will lead the side and will have to shoulder the responsibility of the team’s batting along with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan. The bowling will be led by Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

Bangladesh’s win have been mostly because of the brilliance of Mehidy Hasan. Other players like Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman have to step up.