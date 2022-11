LIVE Score India vs Bangladesh, T20WC: BAN Revised Target Is 151 In 16 Overs vs IND

LIVE CRICKET SCORE, INDIA vs BANGLADESH, T20 World Cup, Match 35, Super 12, Adelaide Oval (FULL SCORECARD LIVE): Brilliant Virat Kohli once again was in his element against Bangladesh as his quick-fire 64 off 44 balls helped India reach 184 for 6 in 20 overs at the Adelaide Oval in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. KL Rahul played his part with a fifty as Ravichandran Ashwin (13 off 6) and Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) did their bit to take the Indian innings forward.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma was sent packing by Hasan Mahmud right after he had dropped him in the deep as Bangladesh came out all guns blazing in a match that might the decide the fate of both teams, in terms of who is making it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Bangladesh struck by removing Suryakumar Yadav (30) and Hardik Pandya (5) in quick succession but Kohli once again took the attack to the opposition. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as Shakib Al Hasan decided to bowl out his 4 overs. Bangladesh had won the toss and decided to send India in to bat.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed