LIVE Score India vs England, 2nd SEMI-FINAL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli, Rohit Rebuild For IND vs ENG

India vs England LIVE Score, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Update, Adelaide Oval: England have drawn first blood here as Chris Woakes got rid of KL Rahul in the second over of the match. Rahul got India off the mark with a boundary of the very first ball of the match but departed soon thereafter. All hopes of a big score now rests on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as England continue to build pressure from both ends. We have a very important six overs coming up next. For all the Indian fans – Kohli has looked exceedingly well so far and has already hit a six over cover point.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to send India to bat first. The two openers, India captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul would look to get off to a flyer to make an early impact in the match. India have opted to go with Rishabh Pant instead of Dinesh Karthik in the all-important semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval while England had to make a couple of forced changes with Dawid Malan and Mark Wood making way for Chris Jordon and Philip Salt into the playing XI.

IND vs ENG Playing 11:

India Playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Playing 11: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid