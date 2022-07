Load More

LIVE Score IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022, Old Trafford Manchester : With the series on the line for both teams, Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler would be looking to take the early initiative in the series-decider and stay ahead of the ball game at Old Trafford. The conditions in Old Trafford is going to be a little bit different as the venue historically doesn’t offer that much swing as it is in some other venues in England. Both the captains, Rohit and Buttler have their own issues. England’s famed batting line-up has not arrived yet in the series. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes or Buttler himself are due in the series and that can pose a challenge for the Indian attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya – all of whom have been at the top of their mark. (LIVE SCORE)

For India, batting again remains a concern. Rohit showed glimpses of what he can do in the first ODI while Suryakumar Yadav was putting on a show in the second ODI before dragging one down. Shikhar Dhawan has not yet come to the party while Virat Kohli is still trying to find his lost form.

Will today be the day for Kohli? We will have to wait and see as we build up to a terrific match which has all the making of a nail-biter. FULL SCORECARD

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook