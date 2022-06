Load More

Live Match Score IND vs LEIC 4-Day Warm-Up Match Day 3 Updates

IND vs LEIC 4-Day Warm-Up Match Day 3 Updates:

Opener Shubman Gill made a quick-fire 38 in 34 balls as India ended day two on a high with 82 runs lead in the second innings. Srikar Bharat (31 Not Out) and Hanuma Vihari (9 Not Out) will resume the innings on Saturday. Their eyes will be on extending India’s lead as much as possible.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers were all over Leicestershire as they bowl them out for 244 runs in 57 overs. Mohammed Shami was sensational with the new ball and accounted for the wickets of Samuel Evans and Cheteshwar Pujara. Mohammed Siraj was also immaculate with his line and lengths from the other end and was rewarded with the wickets of Louis Kimber and Joey Evison, leaving Leicestershire reeling at 71-4. However, Rishabh Pant scored 76 to take his team to a good total. Apart from Shami and Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja also bowled well as he took three wickets.

It has been a fiery start from the Indian pacers, especially Mohammed Shami who has taken two wickets so far. A lot was expected of Cheteshwhar Pujara, who had come into the match after a sensational season of County, but he was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami for a duck.

Hello and Welcome to day 3 of the Warm-Up game between India and Leicestershire. India had a disappointing opening day as all their big guns failed to stay long enough at the wicket. However, KS Bharat grabbed the opportunity with both hands and smacked a brilliant 50. He is unbeaten on 70 and will be looking to reach the three-figure mark. However, he has run out of partners and while Shami can hang around a bit, the innings should not last long.

The focus will also be on Cheteshwar Pujara, who is making a comeback to the Indian team, and Rishabh Pant as India inch closer to the series deciding 5th test against England in Birmingham. Stay Tuned for all the live updates.

Rain brings a premature end to the day. India will be disappointed with their performance today. Plenty of batters got starts but none failed to get a big one. Virat Kohli looked good in his brief stay but could not make any significant contribution. KS Bharat stood firm at the one end and fetched himself a brilliant 50. Some contributions from Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami took India to a respectable total.

Virat Kohli looked so good during his stay at the wicket and played crisp shots. However, once again the same story was repeated and Kohli was dismissed after getting a good start. India are in trouble now and the onus now rests on KS Bharat and Shardul Thakur to take them to a decent total.

India got off to a quick start but none of the batters could stay long at the wicket. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma played a few crisp shots bit departed in quick succession. The wickets continued to tumble with Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja also not making much contribution. Virat Kohli has looked solid at the other end but he is running out of partners. Can Srikar Bharat lend him a helping hand? We’ll wait and see. At the moment, the match has been stopped due to rain.

India have got off to a quick start but they have lost both their openers who failed to convert good starts into a big score. Virat Kohli is not at the crease and he will be keen to get a big score here and get rid of the poor form. An in-form Virat Kohli is a must for team India.

Hello and Welcome to the live updates of the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire. The match is organized so that the Indian players can get used to the conditions before taking on England in the 5th Test in Birmingham. India currently leads the series 2-1 and a win or draw in Birmingham will give them their first series win in England since 2007.

India have a lot of issues to work on during this game. They would desperately need Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be back among the runs. Both players are going through an extreme lean patch. Cheteshwar Pujara comes into the game after an astounding county season for Sussex where he scored 4 hundreds. He would like to continue their momentum.

This will also be an opportunity for Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer to make a case for the vacant no.5 position. If both players can do well, both of them can slot in the team at No 5 and 6. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will play for the Leicestershire team. Stay tune as we bring all updates from the match.

Squads:

Leicestershire Squad: Samuel Evans(c), Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates(w), Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abidine Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav