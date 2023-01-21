LIVE NOW
Live IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Raipur Score : Shami Rattles Finn Allen's Stumps As IND Get Early Wicket
Live India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma-led India will be eyeing for a series win in Raipur after defeating New Zealand in the first ODI by 12 runs.
13:44 PM
NZ 3/1 in 2.3
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: What a start for India and Mohammed Shami has cleaned up Finn Allen in the first over. Indian bowlers have ben magnificent with the ball in recent years. NZ 3/1 in 2.3
13:42 PM
13:42 PM
13:41 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India have won the toss and opted to field
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
