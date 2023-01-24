Breaking News

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: In the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will face New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

    Updated: January 24, 2023 1:56 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

    NEW UPDATES

    13:56 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: MAIDEN!

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: MAIDEN! from Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma IND 31/0 in 6 overs

    13:52 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 14 from the over. Huge over for Team India. First a Six from Shubman Gill on the second delivery and then Rohit joined the party and smashed a huge six on the fifth ball. IND 31/0 in 5 overs

    13:48 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Just 2 from the over. Good one from Lockie Ferguson. Gill would keep the strike to himself after taking a single on the fourth ball. IND 17/0 in 4 overs

    13:43 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 8 from the over. Rohit smashed two boundaries on Duffy. First one on the first ball and the second one on the third delivery. INDIA is off to a good start. IND 15/0 in 3 overs

    13:39 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Just 4 from the over. Gill smashed a boundary on the third ball of Lockie Ferguson. However, that was it remaining five deliveries were dot balls. IND 7/0 in 2 overs

    13:35 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 3 runs from the first over. Jacob Duffy started things for NZ. Double from Rohit Sharma on the final delivery. Shubman Gill would take the strike in the next over. IND 3/0 in 1 over

    13:31 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Underway!!

    13:21 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: NZ on the other hand just made one change in their playing 11. Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley

    13:20 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India made two changes in their squad. Yuzi Chahal and Umran Malik come in for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

    13:15 PM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    13:11 PM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    13:06 PM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    13:05 PM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    13:04 PM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    13:03 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: New Zealand won the toss and opts to bowl first

    13:02 PM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India can test their bench strength against New Zealand

    12:55 AM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rajat Patidar or KS Bharat find a spot in the Playing 11 today??

    12:54 AM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss Update: Toss will take place in a few minutes

    12:52 AM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Men in Blue side have already won the series and are leading 2-0

    12:39 AM

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:

    Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India would have the opportunity to become the number 1 ODI team if they manage to beat New Zealand in the third and final ODI too.

    12:28 AM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    12:27 AM

    LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start

    Welcome to our LIVE Blog of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

