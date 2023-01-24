LIVE NOW
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: In the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will face New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
13:56 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: MAIDEN!
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: MAIDEN! from Lockie Ferguson to Rohit Sharma IND 31/0 in 6 overs
13:52 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 14 from the over. Huge over for Team India. First a Six from Shubman Gill on the second delivery and then Rohit joined the party and smashed a huge six on the fifth ball. IND 31/0 in 5 overs
13:48 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Just 2 from the over. Good one from Lockie Ferguson. Gill would keep the strike to himself after taking a single on the fourth ball. IND 17/0 in 4 overs
13:43 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 8 from the over. Rohit smashed two boundaries on Duffy. First one on the first ball and the second one on the third delivery. INDIA is off to a good start. IND 15/0 in 3 overs
13:39 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Just 4 from the over. Gill smashed a boundary on the third ball of Lockie Ferguson. However, that was it remaining five deliveries were dot balls. IND 7/0 in 2 overs
13:35 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 3 runs from the first over. Jacob Duffy started things for NZ. Double from Rohit Sharma on the final delivery. Shubman Gill would take the strike in the next over. IND 3/0 in 1 over
13:31 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Underway!!
13:21 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: NZ on the other hand just made one change in their playing 11. Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley
13:20 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India made two changes in their squad. Yuzi Chahal and Umran Malik come in for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj
13:15 PM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
13:11 PM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
13:06 PM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
13:05 PM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
13:04 PM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
13:03 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: New Zealand won the toss and opts to bowl first
13:02 PM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India can test their bench strength against New Zealand
12:55 AM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rajat Patidar or KS Bharat find a spot in the Playing 11 today??
12:54 AM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss Update: Toss will take place in a few minutes
12:52 AM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Men in Blue side have already won the series and are leading 2-0
12:39 AM
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI:
Live Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India would have the opportunity to become the number 1 ODI team if they manage to beat New Zealand in the third and final ODI too.
12:28 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good StartOctober 8, 2022
12:27 AM
LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
Welcome to our LIVE Blog of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI
Also Read
- LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
- IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India Eyeing N0.1 Spot In ODI Rankings In Final ODI Vs New Zealand
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights : IND Seal Series With Crushing 8 Wicket Win
- Highlights IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Match Called Off Due To Rain, New Zealand Win Series 1-0
- IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details
Also Read More News ›
- LIVE Score IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Indore: Rohit, Gill Give India Good Start
- IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India Eyeing N0.1 Spot In ODI Rankings In Final ODI Vs New Zealand
- IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights : IND Seal Series With Crushing 8 Wicket Win
- Highlights IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Match Called Off Due To Rain, New Zealand Win Series 1-0
- IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details
COMMENTS