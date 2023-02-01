live-score-India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

LIVE NOW
19:19 PM
3.6 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, 2 runs.
19:19 PM
3.5 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, no run, Goes a touch fuller and on off, Shubman GillÂ knocks it towards mid off.
19:18 PM
3.4 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, 2 runs, Short of a length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ clips it wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
19:17 PM
3.3 Benjamin Lister to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Just over! Benjamin ListerÂ bangs this short and on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ gets hurried and miscues his pull shot in the air. However, the ball falls just out of reach of the divingÂ Finn AllenÂ at square leg. They cross.
19:17 PM
3.2 Benjamin Lister to Rahul Tripathi, no run, This is on a good length and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ steers it towards point.
19:16 PM
3.1 Benjamin Lister to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Back of a length and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ initially thinks about working it away, but taps it towards backward point in the end. He wants the run, but is sent back and rightly so.
19:16 PM
Change of ends for Benjamin Lister.
19:15 PM
2.6 Lockie Ferguson to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Length again and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ guides it towards third man for a run.
19:14 PM
2.5 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, leg byes, 1 run, On a length and on leg, Shubman GillÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
19:14 PM
FOUR
2.4 Lockie Ferguson to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Fine shot! This is short of a length and on off, Shubman GillÂ stays there and gently dabs it wide of covers for a boundary.
19:13 PM
2.3 Lockie Ferguson to Rahul Tripathi, byes, 1 run, Lockie FergusonÂ bowls this on a hard length, on middle, shaping in sharply, Rahul TripathiÂ skips down the track to cut it away, but gets squared and misses. Devon ConwayÂ behind the stumps does well to dive to his left and gets a hand to it. A bye is taken.
19:12 PM
FOUR
2.2 Lockie Ferguson to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR, FOUR! Innovative and effective! This is full and outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ shuffles across and scoops it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
19:12 PM
2.1 Lockie Ferguson to Rahul Tripathi, no run, Lockie FergusonÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on off, angling in, Rahul TripathiÂ gets hurried and the ball hits him high on his body and rolls to the off side.
19:11 PM
FOUR
1.6 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Great shot! Michael BracewellÂ bowls another short delivery, outside off, Shubman GillÂ makes room and punches it through covers for a boundary.
19:10 PM
1.5 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Short again and outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ moves back and pulls it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a run.
19:10 PM
1.4 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, A bit short and on middle, Shubman GillÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
19:09 PM
1.3 Michael Bracewell to Rahul Tripathi, 1 run, Tossed up, full and on middle, Rahul TripathiÂ goes for the sweep, but gets a top edge wide of backward square leg. They cross.
19:09 PM
Rahul TripathiÂ walks in at number 3.
19:07 PM
out
1.2 Michael Bracewell to Ishan Kishan, out, OUT! LBW! Michael BracewellÂ draws first blood! Ishan KishanÂ once again falls to spin. Bracwell floats this one up, on middle, Ishan KishanÂ prods forward to defend, but plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Ishan KishanÂ takes the review after discussing with Gill. UltraEdge shows pad first and Ball Tracking indicates wicket's is umpire's call. The onfield call stays and Ishan KishanÂ has to make that long walk back.
19:06 PM
1.1 Michael Bracewell to Shubman Gill, 1 run, Michael BracewellÂ begis with a flatter delivery, full and on off, Shubman GillÂ tucks it towards mid on for a single.
19:05 PM
Michael BracewellÂ to bowl from the other end.
19:05 PM
0.6 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, 1 run, On a length and on middle, Shubman GillÂ nudges it towards mid-wicket and scampers across for a run.
19:04 PM
0.4 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, no run, Back of a length and on off, shaping away, Shubman GillÂ blocks it towards mid off.
19:04 PM
FOUR
0.5 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, FOUR, FOUR! Shubman GillÂ gets off the mark in style! Benjamin ListerÂ serves this fulland outsude off, Shubman GillÂ takes a stride forward and drives it well past mid off for a boundary.
19:03 PM
0.3 Benjamin Lister to Shubman Gill, no run, BEAUTY! Benjamin ListerÂ bowls this on a good length and in the channel outside off, angling away, Shubman GillÂ looks to play at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
19:02 PM
0.2 Benjamin Lister to Ishan Kishan, 1 run, Ishan KishanÂ and IndiaÂ are underway! This is a touch fuller and outside off, Ishan KishanÂ steers it towards third man for a single.
19:02 PM
0.1 Benjamin Lister to Ishan Kishan, no run, A good start from Benjamin Lister! He begins with a hard-length delivery around off, shaping in, Ishan KishanÂ keeps it out to the off side.
19:00 PM
The match is set to begin. The New ZealandÂ players take the field. Followed by Shubman GillÂ and Ishan Kishan who will open for India. Benjamin ListerÂ to start with the new ball. Will he have an instant impace into the side?
18:52 PM
We are moments away from the game, but before that there will beÂ a felicitaion ceremony for the India U-19 Women's Team for winning theÂ T20 World Cup. This is a special moment for each and every member as Sachin Tendulkar is giving a speech to congratulate them.
18:40 PM
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New ZealandÂ says they would have bowled first. Adds that the wicket looks nice and they will need to take some wickets upfront to restrict India. Tells that the last game was tricky and 120 would have been enough. Mentions that playing in this stadium is exciting for the boys and this is his first time. Informs they have made one change as Benjamin ListerÂ makes his debut in place of Jacob Duffy.
18:39 PM
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of IndiaÂ informs that they will bat first. Mentions that the wicket looks fantastic and would like to get some runs on the board here. Adds that as a unit they have spoken about such situation, says winning and losing is a part of the sport and such knockout matches will surely help them a lot. Before heading back he says that Umran Malik comes in place of Chahal.
18:38 PM
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Benjamin Lister (On Debut & In for Jacob Duffy).
18:38 PM
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik (In for Yuzvendra Chahal).Â
