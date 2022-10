LIVE India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Score: India Look To Test Their Strength In Warm-up Match

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Live Score And Updates:

India will look to continue their winning run in the warm-up matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. They take on New Zealand in the second match after defeating Australia in their first warm-up fixture by six runs.

Mohammad Shami took four wickets in the last over to take India to victory against Australia. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match as well. Captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli looked in good touch in the last match as well.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form in international cricket and will look to continue it in the tournament.

On the other hand, New Zealand were thrashed by South Africa by 9 wickets. This is the final warm-up game for both teams and they will be looking to fix their jigsaw before the main event gets underway. Kane Williamson will be looking to hit runs to set an example for his players.

India vs New Zealand Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.