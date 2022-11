Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Wellington: Hardik Pandya's India Face Stiff Kiwi Challenge

Live Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Wellington and Live Match Updates: The last time India toured New Zealand for a T20I series, they thrashed the hosts 5-0. Team India is on an eight-match winning streak against the Kiwis in T20Is, but the challenge will be stiff when the Hardik Pandya-led team India face New Zealand.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the squad. However, the Men In Blue have enough quality and depth in the team. Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make up for a strong team.

For New Zealand, they have retained almost the same team that featured in the T20 World Cup 20222. Kane Williamson found some form late in the T20 World Cup which is a massive boost for the team ahead of the India series. Glenn Phillips also had a decent run in T20 World Cup. Devon Conway will alo be an important cog in the batting lineup. The bowling will comprise of Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne.

IND vs NZ T20I Series Squads:

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi