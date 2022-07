Load More

Live India vs Pakistan Badminton Mixed Team Commonwealth Games 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates:

The Indian badminton contingent begins its title defence in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener. The tie, which will be played on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre, comprises matches in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Four years ago, India had beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the group stage match in Gold Coast. The Indian team looks strong with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, world number 10 Lakshya Sen and former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth. Not only in the singles and doubles, but the Indian team will look to repeat its performance in the Birmingham games.

The badminton match between the two teams begins on 11:00 pm IST (6:30 pm local time) on July 29. The match is being played at The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. India viewers can stream the match on Sony Liv. Apart from OTT, the Commonwealth Games will be broadcasted on television by Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.

The mixed team event is played in a five-game format. The games include Men’s and Women’s Singles and Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles. Even if a team wins three games to win the match, all five games have to be played in the group stages.

Squads:

Indian squad:

Athlete Event PV Sindhu Women’s Singles Aakarshi Kashyap Women’s Singles Kidambi Srikanth Men’s Singles Lakshya Sen Men’s Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Men’s Doubles Gayathri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly Women’s Doubles Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy Mixed Doubles

Pakistan squad: