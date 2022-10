LIVE Score India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Ranchi: Hendricks Departs For 74 After A Big Partnership With Ma

Live Score IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022, Latest Match Updates:

Markram and Hendricks were playing really well and supported a falling Proteas innings. They joined a crucial 129 runs partnership and helped SA recover from the early blows of Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan. Indian bowlers just like the first match started really well but failed to get constant breakthroughs during the middle overs.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed two big wickets and even dismissed the set batter Reeza Hendricks but now Markram and Klaasen are steadily building another partnership for Proteas. Markram is heading towards a century and has played a really good knock here.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Sanju Samson (wk), 6 Washington Sundar 7 Shahbaz Ahmed 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Bjorn Fortuin 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje