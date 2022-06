Load More

Live Match Score IND vs SA 4th T20I Updates

IND vs SA 4th T20I Live, Rajkot: That’s a good recovery but one would feel that India are still a few runs short. The bowlers would have to spell magic again. SA favorites now to win the series.

South Africa on top now. Three top order wickets in the powerplay has pegged them back big time. India need to big inning from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to get to a decent total. It’s a high scoring ground and the series is on the line. Not the start India wanted.

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of this crucial 4th T20I between India and South Africa. The Proteas were all over India in the first two games before the hosts revived themselves to win the third T20I and keep the series alive. The Rishabh Pant-led side once again face a must win situation in Rajkot as a defeat will give South Africa an unassailable lead in the series.

India were outstanding in the third T20I and won the game by 48 runs. They will be delighted to see Yuzvendra Chahal back amongst the wickets. However, there will be a few concerns as well. The team was looking set to post a 200+ score in the third T20I but were restricted to 179-5. The middle and lower order has failed to give the team finishing touches despite the top order laying a solid platform in the previous two games. The lack of runs from Rishabh Pant must be hurting the team as well.

South Africa failed to chase 180 in the last game but they have a solid batting and might not fail in every game. The Rajkot wicket is generally a very good wicket and the Proteas batters are in very good form. Indian batters need to aim for 10-20 more than the par score to give their bowlers a little more cusion.

Given their performance in the last game, India won’t be keen on making any changes to the team, however, there are some murmurs about Umran Malik making his debut today. For South Africa, QDK batted in the nets and looked fairly comfortable. He is likely to be back in the team in place of Reeza Henricks.