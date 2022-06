Load More

Live IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and South Africa played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan have got India off to a flier. Both players have looked comfortable against the Proteas attack. Gaikwad smacked 20 off the over from Anrich Nortje and the stage is set for India to post a big total.

Going into the third T20I, India will be concerned about the form of their bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been top-notch but has not got any support from the other end. India’s biggest strength at home, their spinners, have also failed to make an impact so far. The credit though must go to the South African batters who have shown positive intent against Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel.

Quinton de Kock missed the last game due to a niggle and he should be back for the game in place of Reeza Hendricks. India too will be tempted to tweak their combination and may bring in Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan. With their backs against the wall, can Rishabh Pant’s men make a comeback and stop the South African juggernaut? We’ll find out in a while. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the match.