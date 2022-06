Load More

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and South Africa played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Update: Indian innings ends at. Given the start they got, they will be disappointed with this score. South African bowlers didn’t lose wickets and came back strong in the second half of the game. Gaikwad and Kishan slammed 50s but both departed quickly after reaching the milestone. Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant failed to capitalize and departed without troubling the scorers much. Pandya was dropped by Miller and he stayed till end to take India to a respectable total. The series is on the line, can the Indian bowlers help the team stay alive in the series. Back in a while for the chase.

India was looking set for a big score but South Africa have made a great comeback by picking quick wickets. Ishan once again threw his wicket away after scoring a 50. Shreyas Iyer survived a close call but departed soon after. Sloppy fielding saw SA drop Pandya and Pant in consecutive overs before Bavuma caught one to send the Indian skipper back to the Pavilion. Pandya and Karthik are at the crease and 200 looks difficult now.

Gaikwad departed after scoring a 50 but Ishan has continued the carnage. India is going at a run rate of near 10 and the team is looking set for a big score. Remember they failed to defend 211 in the first game thus they may go for a few more to be on the safer side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan have got India off to a flier. Both players have looked comfortable against the Proteas attack. Gaikwad smacked 20 off the over from Anrich Nortje and the stage is set for India to post a big total.

Going into the third T20I, India will be concerned about the form of their bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been top-notch but has not got any support from the other end. India’s biggest strength at home, their spinners, have also failed to make an impact so far. The credit though must go to the South African batters who have shown positive intent against Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel.

Quinton de Kock missed the last game due to a niggle and he should be back for the game in place of Reeza Hendricks. India too will be tempted to tweak their combination and may bring in Arshdeep Singh in place of Avesh Khan. With their backs against the wall, can Rishabh Pant’s men make a comeback and stop the South African juggernaut? We’ll find out in a while. Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the match.