LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Guwahati: SL Won Toss, Elects To Bowl

LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Guwahati Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are set to make their return to the team after being rested for the T20I.

The Men in Blue team won the T20I series under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Now they would like a similar end to the ODI series. Sri Lanka on the other hand would try to get even on India and turn the tables on them in the ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Squad

INDIA SQUAD

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

SRI LANKA SQUAD

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama