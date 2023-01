LIVE Score IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Eden Garden, Kolkata: Miyan Magic On Display As Siraj Removes Avishka

LIVE Score IND vs SL 2nd ODI And Latest Match Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat in the second ODI.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

The Rohit Sharma-led side are 1-0 up in the series after beating Sri Lanka by 67 runs. Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI ton while half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma propelled India to 373. Dasun Shanaka scored a century for Sri Lanka but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to win the game.