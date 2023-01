LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Pune: IND Won Toss, Opts To Field

LIVE Score India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Pune Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Men in Blue side came out victorious in the first match in a thrilling final-over clash. They would now have the opportunity to seal the series 2-0.

The Lankan Lions had a good outing in the first T20I despite losing it. Their spinners performed exceptionally well with the ball and then almost chased the target before missing out by just 2 runs. The match is a crucial one for them as they need to win it at all costs to keep their chances to win the series alive.

IND vs SL Squad

INDIA

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

SRI LANKA

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara