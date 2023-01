LIVE Score IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill Assault Leave SL Reeling

LIVE Score IND vs SL 3rd ODI And Latest Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India would take on Dasun Shanka’s Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Team India has already won the series 2-0 and would be looking forward to clean sweep victory here on, Sunday.

The Men in Blue side can make a few changes as they have already won the series and can test their bench strength in this one. Plus they would like to carry winning momentum with them for the series against New Zealand.

IND vs SL Playing 11

INDIA

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SRI LANKA

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara