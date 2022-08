Load More

LIVE India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, Florida, Latest Match Updates: After clinching the series with a 59-run win in the 4th T20, India will lock horns against West Indies in the fifth T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. The Indian cricket team will be seeking to test their bench strength, while the West Indies will try to finish it on a good note.

Rohit Sharma will hope that his players continue their good form in the last match of the series as well. Suryakumar Yadav has opened the innings in every match for India in the series. He will be supported by the likes of Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, Nicolas Pooran-led West Indies will play for pride in the last match of the series.

All you need to know about IND vs WI 5th T20I:

Where will India vs West Indies 5th T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on August 7 (Sunday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 5th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

West Indies vs India 5th T20I Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan