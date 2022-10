Live India vs Western Australia XI Practice Match T20: Kohli Rested Again As IND Opt To Bowl

IND vs WA XI Practice Match Live Updates: The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Western Australia in the second practice match. With T20 World Cup just days away, team India will look to fix their bowling issues which is their biggest concern heading into the T20 World Cup. Harshal Patel was expensive in the first game so he will be keen to bounce back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdep Singh will also like to have another decent outing after an impressive show in the first game.

On a batting front, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav will be in focus. Rishabh Pant will also be keen to get some time out there in the middle.

India vs Western Australia XI When And Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

The India vs Western Australia XI will be available on Western Australia’s YouTube channel. (WACALivestream)

India vs Western Australia XI Squads

India Squads: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Western Australia XI Squad: D Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft(w), Ashton Turner(c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, David Moody