LIVE Score India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Harare: Gill Maiden Century Fires IND To 289 vs ZIM As Evans Picks U

Live Score India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022 Latest Match Updates & BALL BY BALL Commentary LIVE: India have won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI match. Shubman Gill was on fire as he brought up his maiden ODI century and was instrumental in taking India to 289 for 8 at the end of the 50 overs. Gill’s 130 came off just 97 balls that gave India the momemtum to reach a big score. This was after India lost Ishan Kishan (50) and Deepak Hooda (1) in quick succession. Zimbabwe bowler Brad Evans would also be mighty pleased with his bowling efforts as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul that helped his team to keep the visitors below 300 on a good batting wicket.

Earlier, the Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and Rahul (30) had looked solid before Evans went right through India captain’s defence, giving the hosts their first breakthrough. He then removed Dhawan with a good length delivery. This was after the openers had already brought up a fifty-run stand.. Nyauchi, Ngarava, both the opening bowlers for Zimbabwe kept things tight before Evans got into the act.

Team News: Deepak Chahar, Avesh In Replacing Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Regis Chakabva will hope for a better performance from his players. Ryan Burl and Sean Williams have showed some spark in the series. (FULL SCORECARD)

Teams:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Date, Time And Venue

When – August 22, 9:15 AM Local Time, 12:45 PM IST

August 22, 9:15 AM Local Time, 12:45 PM IST Where – Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI, Harare Sports Club

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Which TV channel is India vs Zimbabwe third ODI on?

India vs Zimbabwe is on the Sony Network – Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where to live stream India vs Zimbabwe third ODI?

India vs Zimbabwe third ODI will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.