LIVE IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Score, Melbourne: Bhuvi Strikes First Ball As Kohli Catches Madhevere

Live Score IND vs ZIM And Latest Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav put on a visual spectacle at the MCH as he scored 61 off 25 balls to help India post 186/5. Zimbabwe pulled things back with quick wickets of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul but Surya ensured that India reach a massive total.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are at the crease. Both players are looking to play aggressively and have put India in a strong position after India lost Virat Kohli, Rishabh pant and KL Rahul in quick succession.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are stitching a solid partnership at the MCG. They have added 44 runs so far and are looking all set to take India to a massive first-innings score against Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start but Rohit Sharma failed to score big and was dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani while trying to play a pull shot. India have scored 46 runs in the powerplay and will be happy with the start. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are now building a nice partnership.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease for India. Both players started off cautiously but are now looking to score freely. Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara bowled well with the new ball.

Rohit Sharma-led India will be another win in the T20 World Cup when they face Zimbabwe in the final game of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12. India have already qualified for the semis after the Netherlands upset South Africa earlier in the day.

India have enjoyed a decent tournament as barring a loss against South Africa, they have won all their games. Virat Kohli has been in staggering form, and so is Suryakumar Yadav. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have scored fifties. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have bowled well.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza has been magnificent. Zimbabwe have plenty of quality players like Raza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine at disposal so they can’t be taken lightly.

IND vs ZIM Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande