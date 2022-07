Load More

Live India Women vs Australia Women Commonwealth Games 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: India women and Australia women will start their hunt for an elite gold in commonwealth games opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both India women and Australia women are among the top teams going around in world cricket. India have the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, who are all match winners on the day.

Australia, on the other hand, have Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Garner, among others who can blow away a team. Australia women have been on a juggernaut in T20Is and have not lost a T20I series since 2017. They recently beat this India women team at home in the T20I series as well. Australia women are the prime contenders to win the title, b but this Indian team has the skills to stage a surprise.

India Women vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol