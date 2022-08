Load More

LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Gold Medal Match Commonwealth Games, Day 10, Birmingham, Streaming & Updates: India Women led by Harmanpreet Kaur would look to get over the line this time against Australia, having lost to them in the previous two finals, one in the T20 World Cup and the other in the tri-series final, both in 2020. Australia Women led by Meg Lanning have won the toss and have decided to bat first, which would mean India will have to chase in a big final.

“Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today,” said Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss,

“We are gonna have a bat first time. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today,” said Lanning after opting to bat.

Teams for CWG 2022 GOLD MATCH:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

AS IT HAPPENED EARLIER IN THE DAY: CWG 2022

Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas Strike Gold Medals, India Women Clinch Bronze In Women’s Hockey As Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu Enter Final – Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women’s 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium, here on Sunday. Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England’s Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men’s flyweight. Nitu, on the other hand, upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.

But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.

The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

India Women’s Hockey Team Clinch Bronze

The Indian women’s hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal and finish its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note here on Sunday. Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry’s equaliser.

India though held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners. Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.

Salima Tete’s goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at half time, paving the way for an entertaining second half.

Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position. New Zealand have had to do a lot of defending and they’ve done quite well to remain disciplined until that Tete’s goal.

Sensational Sindhu Enters Final In CWG

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal after progressing to her second successive women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. The 27-year-old Indian rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest. A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.

Sindhu seemed a bit restricted in her movement with the achilles of her left leg strapped. The Singaporean played some good-looking shots to make it 8-4 early on but she was callous to allow the Indian draw level. Sindhu entered the break with a two-point lead after producing a straight drop. The Indian depended on her technical acumen, producing the right shots at the right time to keep moving ahead. Yeo Jia Min was too erratic to put any pressure on the Indian, who moved to 19-12 with a perfect net shot.

The Singaporean used her cross court slices to trouble the Indian, making her move diagonally to reduce the gap to 16-19. But a forehand return going to net from her gave Sindhu three game points, and she converted it on the third attempt. Yeo made a good start once again after the change of ends, but Sindhu reeled off five straight points to again draw parity.

It turned into a seesaw battle after that with the two playing some intense rallies, but Sindhu ensured she had her nose ahead at the interval as she unleashed a straight down-the-line smash. A wide return and one going to net put Sindhu two points away from the final. Then Yeo going long gave Sindhu five match points. She squandered two before unleashing a pitch-perfect body smash to secure her place in the final.