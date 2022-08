Live | INDW vs AUSW Hockey Semis, CWG 2022 Day 8: Three penalty corners have gone begging for India. But they have looked a far more threatening side in the second quarter. Australia lucky that they have not yet conceded or may be they defended really well. India still look for the equaliser as the second quarter ends. We can already sense this going right down to the wire. LIVE SCORE INDW 0-1 AUSW Half-Time