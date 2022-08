Live | INDW vs AUSW Hockey Semis, CWG 2022 Day 8: One can’t help but think what could have happened, if the clock had worked. Savita had saved the first shoot-out shot, only to know after 30 secs – ‘Sorry, we will have to take that again.’ The clock wasn’t working. That is elementary level mistake. And to have happened in a semi-final is a real disappointment. And unacceptable. India have everything to be proud of. They fought and fought hard. They had stretched Australia to the limits. Hold your heads HIGH INDIA.