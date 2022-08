Load More

Live India Women vs Barbados Women & Match Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be hoping that Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma would do exactly what they did against Pakistan Women – get their team off to a flyer. With the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia in the middle, along with Kaur, there is every reason for India to believe that they can get over the line against Barbados.

In the bowling department, India will be dependent on Renuka Singh Pandey and Sneh Rana. On the other hand, captain Hayley Matthews will hope for a comeback in the tournament after losing the last match. Both the teams have won one game each and need to win this game to book a berth in the semi-final. The team that loses this match will be eliminated from the tournament.

India lost their opening game against Australia but then bounced well to beat arch-rivals Pakistan. They are currently placed second on the points table in group A with two points and a net run-rate of +1.165. “It feels good to win, 1st wins are important. There were a lot of positives today & we would try to continue this ahead. It’s important to perform as a unit, we had a good start today & won quickly,” Harmanpreet Kaur had said after beating Pakistan.

India Women vs Barbados Women T20 Squads, CWG 2022:

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh.