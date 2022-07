Load More

India Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Cricket Score & Match Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham: India Women led by Harmanpreet Kaur would be ruing the missed opportunities against Australia Women that had cost them the match and would be eyeing to make a comeback against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, July 31 2022 when the two teams clash against each other in what can be termed as a do-or-die match for both the teams. Pakistan Women, ably led by Bismah Maroof would also know that a defeat against India would be curtains for their team as well, having lost the first match against Barbados Women, who are sitting pretty at the top of the table right now.

Australia Women are placed second and are favourites to qualify for the semi-finals. The two top-ranked teams would qualify for the medal rounds and in all likelihood it will be a three-way race between India Women, Pakistan Women and Barbados Women to take that second spot.

Squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia

Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza