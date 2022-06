Load More

Live Match Score INDW vs SLW 3rd T20I Match Updates INDIA WOMEN 60/3 (11) vs SRI LANKA WOMEN

Hello and welcome to our Live cricket coverage of the third T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

Finishing the series on a high will be in the mind of Team India when they take to the field in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday. The Indian team has already won the series after defeating Sri Lanka in the first two matches comfortably. India won the last two matches by 34 runs and five wickets respectively.

All eyes will be on captain Harmanpreet Kaur who is in fine form at the moment. Apart from Harmanpreet, the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will catch the attention of the audience as well. to provide great and positive starts to the side. Sabbhineni Meghana will also have to replicate her heroics during the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 play aggressively. India’s bowling was pretty great in the last two matches and they will look to repeat the same in the third and last game of the series.

Harmanpreet Kaur plays really aggressively these days. The hosts have to be careful while bowling to the star Indian captain if they want to salvage some pride from the series.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera(w), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

The match is being streamed on fancode which is available for free while Dialog TV Channel 1 and Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel are the broadcasting platforms in the Island Nation.