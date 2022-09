LIVE India Maharajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket, Kolktata: India Maharajas Face World Giants I

Live India Maharajas vs World Giants Special LLC Match Score And Latest Updates: Legends League Cricket will kick off at Eden Gardens with a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants. India Maharajas boast of players like Virender Sehwag, who will also lead the side, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, and S Sreesanth among others.

Meanwhile, World Giants will be led by Jacques Kallis and have players like Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya, Denesh Ramdin(w), Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, and Dale Steyn among others.

World Gaints & India Maharaja Squads:

World Giants Squad: Jacques Kallis (C), Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya, Denesh Ramdin(w), Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Asghar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior

India Maharajas Squad: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel(w), Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, RP Singh, S Sreesanth, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Ajay Jadeja, Reetinder Sodhi, Naman Ojha