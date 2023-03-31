LIVE NOW
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 1st Match Score Update, Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya On Display In IPL 2023 Opener
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Follow live updates of IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match 1 from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match 1: Defending champions Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will kick start IPL 2023 with a mouth-watering clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat Titans had a brilliant outing in IPL 2022 and defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final to become only the second team to lift the IPL trophy in their debut season.
Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, failed miserably and finished 9th in IPL 2022 points table. CSK made a few changes to their squad for IPL 2023 and released Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan. MS Dhoni's brigade roped in Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, roped in Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Match 1 Injury Update And Player Unavailabilty
Gujarat Titans
David Miller won't be available for Gujarat Titans and will only join the team ahead of the team's second game against Delhi Capitals on March 2.
Chennai Super Kings
For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary has been ruled out of the tournament and Akash Singh has been named his deputy. Kyle Jamieson has also been ruled out of the tournament, with Sisanda Malaga being named as his repacement.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match 1 Probable 11s
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana
17:18 PM
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
17:18 PM
17:09 PM
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
The opening ceremony is set to get underway 6:00 PM IST.
16:34 PM
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
The IPL 2023 will kick off with a gliterring opening ceremony which will feature stars like Arjit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia.
16:33 PM
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
GT and CSK had contrasting outings last season, with Gujarat Titans winning the tournament and Chennai Super Kings failing to reach the playoffs.
16:32 PM
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score
Hello and Welcome to out live coverage of IPL 2023 opener where defending champions Gujarat Titans take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
